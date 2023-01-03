Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
1011now.com
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car. On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto. According to police, they spoke with...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release results of December’s anti-impaired driving campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly 100 drivers were arrested during December’s anti-impaired driving campaign, Lincoln Police reported. Police conducted their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, according to a Wednesday press release. During that time frame, officers arrested 99 drivers on...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
kfornow.com
Man Suspected In New Year’s Shooting Faces Four Felony Charges
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–A 36-year-old Lincoln man accused of shooting two men at a New Year’s party early Sunday morning near 30th and Vine has been charged with four felonies for his role in the incident. Court filings show that Frederick Gooch has been charged with first-degree assault,...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
klkntv.com
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
1011now.com
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting
Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers booked 36-year-old Frederick Gooch, of Lincoln, on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a home near North 30th and Vine Street around 3 a.m....
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
1 person dead after Council Bluffs explosion
One person was found dead after an explosion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha Police: Stand-off with armed man ends with peaceful resolution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police. According to Omaha Police, Tuesday two detectives were serving a search warrant for a man living at a house near 78th Street and Crown Pointe. The man allegedly left the home with a gun...
