Columbia, SC

The Spun

Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter reveals timeline for his looming NFL decision

Tennessee Vols tight end Jacob Warren appeared on “Off the Hook Sports” this week with Dave Hooker and he revealed the timeline for his NFL decision. Warren, who signed with the Vols during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

