Report: Kentucky football starter, former five-star recruit plans to enter transfer portal
Kentucky football may lose a key starter on the defense to the transfer portal, according to one report.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off the ultimate troll on Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s loss in Orange Bowl
A Tennessee Vols fan pulled off the ultimate troll this week on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. After the Vols’ 31-14 win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, a Vols fan named Will had $100 worth of burgers sent to the Tigers’ football facility in South Carolina.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Tennessee Vols starter reveals timeline for his looming NFL decision
Tennessee Vols tight end Jacob Warren appeared on “Off the Hook Sports” this week with Dave Hooker and he revealed the timeline for his NFL decision. Warren, who signed with the Vols during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
Josh Pate: College football 'bleeds' UGA's Stetson Bennett, not USC's Caleb Williams or Alabama's Bryce Young
Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to starting quarterback on a Georgia team favored to become the College Football Playoff’s first repeat champion is more connected to the “tradition and history” of the sport than the campaigns of USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, according to 247Sports’ Josh Pate.
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
