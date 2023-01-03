Read full article on original website
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update
Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'
Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Feuding 'Today' Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Warned To Put The Claws Away Or Else!
Warring Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both risk becoming casualties if they won't bury the hatchet, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Stop the b------- and backstabbing, or you're toast!" spies say NBC honchos have told the dueling divas.The morning co-hosts have reportedly been locked in a power struggle for years, but in recent months it has spiraled out of control. Savannah, 50, is said to strut around like the queen bee of the set, infuriating Hoda, 58, who's hitting back with plenty of eye rolling and snipping.The tipping point allegedly came a few weeks ago, when Savannah bragged on...
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Al Roker sets 'Today' return after months-long medical hiatus
'Today' weatherman Al Roker has been in and out of the hospital since mid-November while receiving treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crash the set of different show and interrupt hosts in chaotic live moment
SAVANNAH Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crashed a competing morning show, live on the air, just moments before taking part in a special honor. The Today show hosts are celebrating five years together. On Wednesday, Savannah and Hoda had the honor of ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock...
In Case You Missed It: Christie Brinkley On ‘Today Show’
Cover Girl Christie Brinkley stopped by Hoda and Jenna a few weeks back and I totally missed it lol. The leggy supermodel talked about her holiday plans, family life and her new sugar-free vegan Champagne and wine line called Bellissima. The 68-year-old also stayed around to share three festive recipes using her new alcohol. See her funny video clip inside, she looks amazing after all this time!
'GMA' Alum Reflects Frankly on Being Pushed out of Morning Show
Former Good Morning America anchor Joan Lunden is still stung by the way she was pushed out of the ABC News morning show. In a new interview with Yahoo! Life, the 72-year-old journalist noted that men are not pushed out of major television roles when they hit 47. However, she also praised ABC for making it possible for her to raise her daughter Jamie Beryl Krauss while still working on the show at a time when the business world wasn't accommodating to mothers.
