WALA-TV FOX10
Tacky Jack’s kicking off Wacky Winter of Fun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Create new works of art and learn new things with the best local and regional artists at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this winter!. Tacky Jacks will be hosting fun arts & crafts projects throughout the months of January and February. The events will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays, occurring around lunchtime. Prices vary by craft, but any event that charges a fee will include a Tacky Jacks gift card! The crafts and dates, along with prices, can be found below:
WALA-TV FOX10
Feel your best with Plexaderm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
WALA-TV FOX10
New brews at Oyster City Brewing Company for the Mardi Gras season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Oyster City Brewing Company is gearing up for a big Mardi Gras season!. They’ll have 3 Mardi Gras specific beers for the season. There will be a 1703 light lager, A hurricane drink inspired sour and a marshmallow chocolate stout. They will offer first come first serve parking each day of the parade for $40 a spot and free entry for all people in the vehicle. They will also have 3 food trucks on site for the entirety of the Mardi Gras season and the Dauphin Street Stompers performing during the final weekend of Mardi Gras.
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events. THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY presents FLEETWOOD MAC’S “RUMOURS”- Fri 8pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Fleetwood Mac’s conic album Rumours live in its entirety—note-for-note, sound-for-sound—plus a full set of...
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
WALA-TV FOX10
A Fairhope home raided...by bats!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better. Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Finley Richardson, Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman 2023
Finley Richardson, Mobile County DYW 2023, is a senior at Saraland High School. Finley has been around the DYW program from a young age. It was a lifelong dream to be named her county DYW representative. Finley has many activities on her schedule including her great friend “Sparty”, Student Government Executive Council, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Junior Council Member for the City of Saraland.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle. ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will...
Semmes fire truck overturns while responding to alarm Wednesday morning
UPDATE (3:16 p.m.): News 5 spoke with Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks for further details. Brooks said they were using a ladder truck because they were down an engine. Brooks said they don’t typically use the ladder truck, but they have mutual aid agreements and said Mobile Fire would help them out. Brooks was not […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards. The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.
utv44.com
Bayfront Fairhope home sustains extensive lightning damage
Fairhope firefighters say lightning caused extensive damage to a home on Nichols Street early Wednesday morning. The lightning struck the roof, -heavily damaging the attic and one bedroom. The fire broke out around 4:30 when our radar system showed a huge lightning strike in that area. Heavy rains also caused...
‘Spirits of the Passage:’ Mobile’s GulfQuest hosts powerful exhibition on slave trade
It’s a jarring thing, to look at bars of pitted iron lined up in a museum display case, and to know that they were meant to be traded for human lives. But there they sit, in Mobile’s GulfQuest museum, along with many other artifacts and exhibits that add up to “Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.” Many of them come from the Henrietta Marie, which sank west of Key West in 1700 after delivering captive Africans into slavery in Jamaica, where the brutal conditions of sugar plantation work meant most would survive less than a decade. There’s the ship’s bell; there’s a case full of crude iron shackles used to bond pairs of captives together so that they couldn’t run or fight.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season. You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
Brewton Standard
Graffiti mural completed by artist
To some, graffiti is a nuisance. To others, it’s a work of art. Joseph Seurkamp, an artist from Pensacola, Fla., who is the driving force for the “Graffiti Bridge” has put some of his best work on a building in Brewton — all at the request of the owner.
utv44.com
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
Gulf Shores Landfill phasing out operations beginning this year
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For nearly 50 years the landfill next to Highway 59 in Gulf Shores has collected construction debris and large items in south Baldwin County. “Wood, metals, vegetation is primarily what’s in that landfill,” said Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman. But, starting this year the Gulf Shores Landfill will begin […]
