The Scarborough Borough Council went the extra mile this New Year to make sure they didn't cause any 'distress' to a walrus resting on the seaside town's shores. The town canceled the New Year's fireworks after the Artic walrus named Thor was seen in North Yorkshire on the afternoon of December 30. According to Sky News, Thor is believed to have stopped at the town to take a break during his journey up north. Last month, he was spotted on the Hampshire coastline and has also reportedly previously been seen as far away as Brittany in France.

2 DAYS AGO