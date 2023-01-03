Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
Bull release completes UK’s first wild bison herd in millennia
The UK’s first wild bison herd for thousands of years has been completed in time for Christmas with the release of the herd’s bull. Three females were released into woods in Kent in July as part of the Wilder Blean project. But the bull’s arrival from Germany had been delayed by five months due to post-Brexit paperwork complexities. The herd also has a young calf, thanks to a surprise birth in September.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Male Lion Shrug Off a Pack of Taunting Hyenas
One of the largest wildlife reserves in Africa is Kruger National Park, located in northeastern South Africa. The Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalos – as well as other wild creatures, are abundant there. Along with several bird species including vultures, eagles, and storks, there...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
WATCH: Leopard Filmed Diving at Van, Ripping Off Window Deflector
Not sure if any animals out there are more terrifying than an angry big cat. Tigers, lions, jaguars, and leopards are all formidable predators, and if agitated can be terrifying. According to USA Today, 13 people were injured and a van was damaged by a recent leopard attack in India.
Lebanon-Express
Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years
Venezuela welcomed the first European cruise ship to its shores in 15 years when the "Amadea" docked at the Caribbean island of Margarita on Tuesday with almost 500 passengers onboard, much to the delight of locals and officials in a country that remains in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Egypt recovers ancient sarcophagus lid from U.S., and more of today's top videos
Egypt has recovered a smuggled sarcophagus lid that was put on display at a museum in the U.S., watch a convict in California try to escape out of a police car on a highway, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
NASA chief says China could claim moon if it beats U.S. to surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that China's military aggression in the South China Sea could allude to the future of the moon.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
Will There Be A ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3? Everything We Know About The Future Of The Netflix Series
Good news: On January 5, 2023, after a nearly two-year hiatus, Netflix finally dropped Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia. The bad news? The 10 new episodes end in yet another major cliffhanger. Sarah Lamptert’s crime-filled series follows single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they attempt to build a stable life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Season 1 ended with Ginny learning about her mom’s troubled, mysterious past. And Season 2 ends with Georgia’s past finally catching up to her — just not in the way viewers might expect. If you’ve sped through...
WATCH: Huge Bobcat Masterfully ‘Juke’s Rabbit in Wild Hunt
Cats, big or small, are all built to kill. And this enormous bobcat proves it with a super sleek maneuver that’ll have you going back for the replay. In sports, it’s a juke, a jab step, or all around excellence in evasive maneuvers. In nature, it’s the difference between life and death. One of the latest wild clips from Nature Is Metal shows exactly this as a large bobcat (Lynx rufus) displays phenomenal hunting experience as she takes down a rabbit.
Upworthy
Small town cancels New Year fireworks to avoid disturbing sleeping walrus named Thor
The Scarborough Borough Council went the extra mile this New Year to make sure they didn't cause any 'distress' to a walrus resting on the seaside town's shores. The town canceled the New Year's fireworks after the Artic walrus named Thor was seen in North Yorkshire on the afternoon of December 30. According to Sky News, Thor is believed to have stopped at the town to take a break during his journey up north. Last month, he was spotted on the Hampshire coastline and has also reportedly previously been seen as far away as Brittany in France.
natureworldnews.com
Wolf Hunters in Sweden Went Home Empty-handed on the First Day of Hunting Season
The largest wolf slaughter in recent history has begun in Sweden, with environmentalists warning that it may severely affect the population. On Monday, The Guardian joined 200 hunters as they hunted wolves in the frost-covered woodlands between Gävleborg and Dalarna, from midnight until 3 p.m. Throughout the month, groups will be sent around Sweden to hunt the enormous predators.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons
Meet the Ground Sloth That Stood as Tall as a House and Weighed 4 Tons. Sloths are small mammals famous for their low energy, extensive sleeping habit, long claws, and slow movement, moving only as far as 40 yards daily. The saying “as lazy as a sloth” was coined from the observation of these arboreal animals. Sloths weigh an average of 10 to 17 pounds and grow to a maximum length of about 31 inches.
natureworldnews.com
[Video] Alpacas Warn Guard Dogs of Coyote Stalkers in a California Farm
Alpacas sent an early warning siren to guard dogs about a group of coyote stalkers in a California farm. The incident was caught on video which revealed an unusual partnership between the canines and the long-neck camelid mammals. Alpacas Warning Dogs Video. TikTok account Raventree Ranch uploaded the video showing...
Comments / 0