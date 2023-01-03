ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Window manufacturer Andersen plans factory near Atlanta, jobs for 900

By J. Scott Trubey - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Andersen Corp., a maker of energy-efficient replacement windows and doors, plans to build a new factory in Henry County and hire 900 workers.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Tuesday that Andersen will start construction this year on a $420 million assembly plant that is expected to open in 2025. Officials said the Andersen project is the largest corporate investment in the history of Henry County and the city of Locust Grove.

The plant will make Renewal by Andersen products but will be configured in such a way that it could expand into other product lines, the news release said.

“We’re proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing to bring its first Southeast manufacturing facility to our state,” Kemp said in the release. “Thanks to our robust infrastructure network, companies are able to reach 80 percent of the U.S. market within a two-day drive or two-hour flight from the Peach State.”

Information about potential incentives was not immediately available, but the company is likely to qualify for tax credits for jobs created and other inducements.

Hyundai factory groundbreaking highlights EV promise and challenges

Georgia has seen a surge in manufacturing announcements, many of them in the electric vehicle or battery sectors . But homebuilding and home-improvement are other sectors in which Georgia has seen growth, and the state is a global leader in flooring.

The Henry County factory, to be in The Cubes at Locust Grove, will be Andersen’s first manufacturing plant in Georgia, joining a distribution facility in Douglasville.

“With a strong labor force, favorable business environment, and accessible transportation; the state of Georgia, Henry County, and the city of Locust Grove in particular, (are) a great place to do business,” Chris Galvin, Andersen president and chief operating officer, said in the release.

Henry has seen a boom in warehouses and distribution facilities since the depths of the Great Recession.

“This project not only represents the largest single investment by a company in our community’s history, but also opportunities for our citizens who are interested in advanced manufacturing positions,” Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said in the release. Andersen, she said, will serve as an “anchor” for a new I-75 interchange at Bethlehem Road.

