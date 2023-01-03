ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Sam Bankman-Fried wants names of bond co-signers to remain secret

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MT3X_0k23llSG00

Accused cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried has asked a judge to keep secret the identities of two people who agreed to sign his bond, claiming they’d face harassment if their names were released.

Bankman-Fried was charged in a Manhattan federal indictment in December on eight counts related to an alleged sprawling fraud, money-laundering and campaign-finance scheme and then sprung from custody.

His conditions for release required his parents to co-sign a $250 million bond and two other unspecified persons also ink lesser individual bonds.

In a letter filed Tuesday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer asked Judge Lewis Kaplan that the two co-signers remain anonymous.

“In recent weeks, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats. Among other things, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have received a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm,” his lawyer, Mark Cohen, wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbutU_0k23llSG00
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer argued the co-signers could face harassment or threats if their identities are revealed.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBLee_0k23llSG00
Bankman-Fried is charged with allegedly heading a sprawling cryptocurrency fraud scheme through his exchange FTX.
REUTERS

“Consequently, there is serious cause for concern that the two additional sureties would face similar intrusions on their privacy as well as threats and harassment if their names appear unredacted on their bonds or their identities are otherwise publicly disclosed,” Cohen added.

Federal prosecutors took no position on the request, according to Cohen’s letter.

Bankman-Fried is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court and is expected to enter a not guilty plea to the charges in the indictment.

Federal prosecutors allege he defrauded investors and customers of his crypto exchange FTX by diverting funds from the platform to his hedge fund Alameda Research.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
PALO ALTO, CA
New York Post

FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried

Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried trying to hide identities of ‘people of considerable means’ guaranteeing his $250m bail

Lawyers for disgraced crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a letter on Tuesday asking that the names of two people guaranteeing Mr Bankman-Fried’s $250m bail package be kept confidential. Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas in November for allegedly misappropriating consumer funds from his FTX crypto exchange to use in other crypto exchanges, buy real estate, and make campaign donations. He is facing, if convicted, up to 115 years in prison. Last month, after returning to the United States from The Bahamas, Mr Bankman-Fried was granted a $250m bail package secured by the equity in his parents’ home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

George Santos admitted stealing checkbook in Brazil to buy clothes: report

​Rep.-elect George Santos, the truth-challenged Long Island Republican who spun a web of lies about his career and educational background, admitted to stealing a ​man’s checkbook to buy clothing and shoes in Brazil more than a decade ago, according to a report on Wednesday. Santos admitted to police in 2010 that he stole the checkbook from his mom’s purse and used “some sheets” to buy the goods at a shop in Niterói, a city outside Rio de Janeiro, on June 17, 2008, CNN reported, citing case documents. Santos’ mom, Fatima A.C.H. Devolder, had been a nurse​ for the man — Delio da Camara da...
PYMNTS

Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy