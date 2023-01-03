ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Mom Blows Toddler’s Mind When She Scolds Her Over the Camera Monitor

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDsyN_0k23lg2d00

“God, is that you?”

The funniest thing is to watch a toddler when they think nobody else is watching them. Chances are they're doing anything besides what they're supposed to be doing, and since they're pretty sure nobody can see them, they'll just go right ahead doing exactly as they please. Until...yikes! What if it turns out someone was watching all along?

In this hilarious video from @hannahfullhearted , a little girl is supposed to be taking a nap. But mom is keeping an eye on her through the monitor, and she knows her little one is not taking a nap at all. "When your child is wildin out at nap time so you speak to her through the monitor but she has no idea where that voice came from..." wrote the mom. "God, is that you?" asked the little girl.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The look on her face when she suddenly hears the voice is absolutely priceless. She looks up towards the ceiling, she looks quizzically at her plushies (maybe they really can talk?!). In the end, what's a little girl supposed to think? Besides that maybe she really better take a nap, which is the whole point.

Commenters thought the incident was pretty funny, with some thinking that the mom should use the god angle to her advantage ("yup, this is god, and I say go to sleep!").

"she's like y'all heard that to her stuffies"
"Gotta get a Morgan Freeman voice changer"
"Mine knows it's the camera and will turn and have a convo with it followed with bye-bye camera when we leave the room"
"My son is 4yrs old and traumatized from me talking through the camera we haven't used it since he was 2 he still talk about it"

Sometimes, when you're really desperate for your little one to take a nap, you have to get a little creative. And maybe even enlist the help of a deity or two.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

iknowtruthismine
2d ago

Nothing quite like planting a seed in an impressionable mind that is only going to grow into the 💩 tree of chauvinistic infantile god concepts

Reply
2
Related
Upworthy

Mom shares video of her toddler coming to the rescue when she locks herself out of the house

Would you be considered human if you haven't locked yourself out of your house at least once? One mom on TikTok found herself in quite the predicament with only her toddler to "mission impossible" his way to unlocking the house door to let his mom, @gesikaaaaaa, inside. The video starts with the camera pointed at a rosy-cheeked toddler on a snow-covered porch.The boy looks to be no older than 2 or 3 but he's an expert at following directions … sort of. It's all still pretty new to him and, as anyone who's ever interacted with a toddler knows, multistep directions are not the way to go. They tend to hear one thing only and even then are apt to be distracted by a stray piece of lint and not be able to finish the task. Everything is new to a toddler and it doesn't take much to distract them. And just about anything can be a toy. So when this mom helped her son through an open window in an effort to guide him through the process of unlocking the door, classic toddler cuteness ensued.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Upworthy

Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept

A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
613
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy