Mom Blows Toddler’s Mind When She Scolds Her Over the Camera Monitor

“God, is that you?”

The funniest thing is to watch a toddler when they think nobody else is watching them. Chances are they're doing anything besides what they're supposed to be doing, and since they're pretty sure nobody can see them, they'll just go right ahead doing exactly as they please. Until...yikes! What if it turns out someone was watching all along?

In this hilarious video from @hannahfullhearted , a little girl is supposed to be taking a nap. But mom is keeping an eye on her through the monitor, and she knows her little one is not taking a nap at all. "When your child is wildin out at nap time so you speak to her through the monitor but she has no idea where that voice came from..." wrote the mom. "God, is that you?" asked the little girl.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The look on her face when she suddenly hears the voice is absolutely priceless. She looks up towards the ceiling, she looks quizzically at her plushies (maybe they really can talk?!). In the end, what's a little girl supposed to think? Besides that maybe she really better take a nap, which is the whole point.

Commenters thought the incident was pretty funny, with some thinking that the mom should use the god angle to her advantage ("yup, this is god, and I say go to sleep!").

"she's like y'all heard that to her stuffies"

"Gotta get a Morgan Freeman voice changer"

"Mine knows it's the camera and will turn and have a convo with it followed with bye-bye camera when we leave the room"

"My son is 4yrs old and traumatized from me talking through the camera we haven't used it since he was 2 he still talk about it"

Sometimes, when you're really desperate for your little one to take a nap, you have to get a little creative. And maybe even enlist the help of a deity or two.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.