Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says this will be his last term

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has announced that he won't be running for reelection in 2025.

He says he will finish out his current term ending in January 2026 and continue “changing Jersey City for the better.”

Fulop was first elected mayor in 2013 and was reelected in 2017 with the largest majority vote in Jersey City history – winning over 78% of voters. In 2021, he was the first mayor in the city's history to win a third term.

"It's time for someone else to lead this special city and for me to really think about what I want to do next," he said in a video thanking his constituents.