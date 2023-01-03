Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice

Christmas decorations were taken twice from a beloved Christmas spectacular in Orange County, according to authorities.

Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida.

The victims have surveillance photos of the decorations being taken from the lawn.

Homeowner Vincent Poloniak, 83, has been putting put on a spectacular Christmas display for the past 50 years. He says it is the final year that he is putting up the display.

The Warwick Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact 845-986-5000.