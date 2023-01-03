ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Police: 2 injured as car experiences mechanical issues, crashes into rock wall

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Authorities say two people were injured in a one-car accident in Somers yesterday afternoon.

State police say Sofia Doukakis, 20, of Somers was traveling north on Butler Hill Road near Butlerville Road when her 1993 Audi experienced mechanical issues and crashed into a rock wall.

According to the Somers Fire Department, two people were in the car.

They said one person suffered serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Both people were taken to a trauma center.

