Yorktown, NY

Procession brings body of police Lt. Kenneth Sgroi home to Yorktown

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A procession today has brought home the body of Yorktown Police Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, who suddenly passed away Monday night.

Officers lined up on overpasses overlooking the Saw Mill River Parkway as Sgroi was driven from New York City back to Yorktown.

The outpouring of love, remorse and support from police departments all across the Hudson Valley has been overwhelming.

Many have taken to social media to send their condolences to Sgroi's family and Yorktown police.

The department says Sgroi suddenly became ill this weekend and passed away around 8 p.m. Monday, at the young age of 37.

The Yorktown Police Department says he "fought valiantly" -- and now leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A wake will take place on Friday at Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak. His funeral will be held Saturday at Saint Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights.

Lt. Kenneth Sgroi (Yorktown Police Facebook)
News 12

News 12

