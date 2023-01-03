ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370fzh_0k23lbd000

Yeah, we'll pass on that.

Each year on New Year's Eve , thousands upon thousands of people crowd into New York's Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. With tens of thousands of people packing into a deceptively small area for hours on end, you might wonder- well, where's the bathroom? Well... there are no public bathrooms in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

So... what do New Year's Eve attendees do, then? The official @onetimessquarenyc TikTok account decided to get the scoop from attendees waiting for the 2023 ball drop.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So... yeah. Pretty much if you're in Times Square on New Year's Eve, your bathroom options are: 1. wear a diaper or 2. ...good luck. Well, maybe there's one other way: "When I did Times Square in 2005 we borrow children in our pen. They let the children go to the bathroom with an adult," shared @ryahtucker. OK, so slim chance, but there's that as a third option, we suppose. Still, overall pretty unfortunate.

This information about the Ball Drop bathroom situation has been out there for a while, actually, and yet there were still people in the crowd who didn't know until they were asked about it, as shown in this video here. We don't know about you, but that would be one of our first questions! We'd have to pass on this event- at least at home or partying at a club, you've got a bathroom on hand!

Most commenters were on our side here. "Just the thought of not having a bathroom would make me have to go," claimed @lunatheitgirl. "This would be my personal hell," declared @mantis_tobogan. "A lot of people are gonna be going to the doctor with UTIs in the next few days," @yllehselocin predicted.

However, @pondhoppinva believed most of the people in the crowd weren't being entirely honest: "They're literally all wearing diapers… The secret is out." At least we can respect the glitzed-up guy in the video for being honest about it!

All things considered, we have a feeling we're not missing much by not attending the Times Square Ball Drop in person, and many New Yorkers tend to agree. "I’ve lived in NYC for 50 years and not once have I been to Times Square to see the ball drop. What am I gonna see that I’m not gonna see on TV?" remarked @jaylookie4. That just about sums it up!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 25

Blink2HappyDays
1d ago

Lived in New York City for 30 years and I can’t stand Times Square, let alone attend an event there where I’m willingly locked in for hours without food or bathroom to watch something that I could watch on tv in the comfort of my own apartment and I still don’t.

Reply(6)
26
Mark
1d ago

I have No idea why anyone would subject themselves to the cattle coral tactics of the Government. It's not a free society when they lock you down like that.

Reply(4)
5
arim spilut
1d ago

NYC born and raused. I think everyone who can, should do New Years Eve in Times Square ONCE. I went pre 9/11 when security was less strict and just stayed on the outer perimeter. That was enough 4 me.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
722
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy