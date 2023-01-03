Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate

Yeah, we'll pass on that.

Each year on New Year's Eve , thousands upon thousands of people crowd into New York's Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the New Year. With tens of thousands of people packing into a deceptively small area for hours on end, you might wonder- well, where's the bathroom? Well... there are no public bathrooms in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

So... what do New Year's Eve attendees do, then? The official @onetimessquarenyc TikTok account decided to get the scoop from attendees waiting for the 2023 ball drop.

So... yeah. Pretty much if you're in Times Square on New Year's Eve, your bathroom options are: 1. wear a diaper or 2. ...good luck. Well, maybe there's one other way: "When I did Times Square in 2005 we borrow children in our pen. They let the children go to the bathroom with an adult," shared @ryahtucker. OK, so slim chance, but there's that as a third option, we suppose. Still, overall pretty unfortunate.

This information about the Ball Drop bathroom situation has been out there for a while, actually, and yet there were still people in the crowd who didn't know until they were asked about it, as shown in this video here. We don't know about you, but that would be one of our first questions! We'd have to pass on this event- at least at home or partying at a club, you've got a bathroom on hand!

Most commenters were on our side here. "Just the thought of not having a bathroom would make me have to go," claimed @lunatheitgirl. "This would be my personal hell," declared @mantis_tobogan. "A lot of people are gonna be going to the doctor with UTIs in the next few days," @yllehselocin predicted.

However, @pondhoppinva believed most of the people in the crowd weren't being entirely honest: "They're literally all wearing diapers… The secret is out." At least we can respect the glitzed-up guy in the video for being honest about it!

All things considered, we have a feeling we're not missing much by not attending the Times Square Ball Drop in person, and many New Yorkers tend to agree. "I’ve lived in NYC for 50 years and not once have I been to Times Square to see the ball drop. What am I gonna see that I’m not gonna see on TV?" remarked @jaylookie4. That just about sums it up!

