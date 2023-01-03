Choctaw Development Fund awards $5,000 forgivable loan to Pine Mountain Lures in Heavener, Oklahoma

News Release

Choctaw Development Fund

Pine Mountain Lures in Heavener, Oklahoma, was awarded a $5,000 Small Business Forgivable loan from Choctaw Nation Small Business Development and the Choctaw Development Fund.

Pine Mountain Lures is a family-owned business operated by Edward Drury in Heavener and offers a variety of fishing jigs and lures that are customized to customer specifications. An avid fisherman all his life, Drury began producing lures as a hobby in 2021. By February 2022, Pine Mountain Lures turned into a growing small business. Pine Mountain Lures’ products are available at Rob's Bait Shop - Heavener, Oklahoma, Tackle Box - Fort Smith, Arkansas and Bass Guys Bait - Mt. Ida., Arkansas.

“Receiving this forgivable loan from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will allow me to purchase a building to manufacture my lures, increase production volume and provide a storefront where customers can purchase merchandise directly,” said Edward Drury, Owner of Pine Mountain Lures. “The Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program has been instrumental for my small business, and I can’t thank them enough for their financial support, words of encouragement and trainings to help me successfully run my business.”

Pictured L– R: Michael James, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor; Edward Drury, Owner of Pine Mountain Lures and Christian Hampton, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor. (Photo: Choctaw Development Fund)

The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

“Edward has an amazing eye for detail, and his workmanship has not gone unnoticed by the anglers in our community and beyond,” said Christian Hampton, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor. “With seven lakes in LeFlore County and summer approaching, Pine Mountain Lures will be a fisherman’s one-stop shop.”

Funding from the Choctaw Development Fund will assist Pine Mountain Lures in purchasing a portable building for production and storage.

To make a custom lure order, email Pine Mountain Lures at eddrury2004@yahoo.com .

About The Choctaw Development Fund

The Choctaw Development Fund partners with the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development (CSBD). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal, and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering technical assistance, training programs, and access to capital for individuals and entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 208,000 tribal members and 11,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com