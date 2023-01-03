ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavener, OK

Choctaw Development Fund awards $5,000 forgivable loan to Pine Mountain Lures in Heavener, Oklahoma

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coG2d_0k23lJw200

News Release

Choctaw Development Fund

Pine Mountain Lures in Heavener, Oklahoma, was awarded a $5,000 Small Business Forgivable loan from Choctaw Nation Small Business Development and the Choctaw Development Fund.

Pine Mountain Lures is a family-owned business operated by Edward Drury in Heavener and offers a variety of fishing jigs and lures that are customized to customer specifications. An avid fisherman all his life, Drury began producing lures as a hobby in 2021. By February 2022, Pine Mountain Lures turned into a growing small business. Pine Mountain Lures’ products are available at Rob's Bait Shop - Heavener, Oklahoma, Tackle Box - Fort Smith, Arkansas and Bass Guys Bait - Mt. Ida., Arkansas.

“Receiving this forgivable loan from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will allow me to purchase a building to manufacture my lures, increase production volume and provide a storefront where customers can purchase merchandise directly,” said Edward Drury, Owner of Pine Mountain Lures. “The Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program has been instrumental for my small business, and I can’t thank them enough for their financial support, words of encouragement and trainings to help me successfully run my business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRRL3_0k23lJw200
Pictured L– R: Michael James, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor; Edward Drury, Owner of Pine Mountain Lures and Christian Hampton, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor.

(Photo: Choctaw Development Fund)

The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

“Edward has an amazing eye for detail, and his workmanship has not gone unnoticed by the anglers in our community and beyond,” said Christian Hampton, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor. “With seven lakes in LeFlore County and summer approaching, Pine Mountain Lures will be a fisherman’s one-stop shop.”

Funding from the Choctaw Development Fund will assist Pine Mountain Lures in purchasing a portable building for production and storage.

To make a custom lure order, email Pine Mountain Lures at eddrury2004@yahoo.com .

About The Choctaw Development Fund

The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Development Fund partners with the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development (CSBD). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal, and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering technical assistance, training programs, and access to capital for individuals and entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 208,000 tribal members and 11,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EG9KT_0k23lJw200

(Image: Choctaw Development Fund)

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith metro permit values top $480 million in 2022, set new record

Fort Smith, Greenwood, and Van Buren building permits totaled $480.376 million in 2022, almost $140 million more than the $343.289 million in 2021. The 39.9% increase sets a significantly higher new record for the regional metric, with all three cities posting healthy gains. Building activity has continued to gain steadily...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith share of county tax up almost 10% through November

For the first time in 2022, Fort Smith sales tax numbers came in lower than anticipated. The city’s portion of the Sebastian County sales tax totaled $1.938 million in November, up 0.31% compared with November 2021. The city had budgeted $1.968 million for the month, bringing the actual revenues...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Poteau animal rescue shutting down after a decade of saving animals

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau animal rescue is closing after a decade of service to cats and dogs in and around LeFlore County. The start of 2013 began with 3 Girls Animal Rescue pulling dogs from pounds that were set to be euthanized. A decade later, co-founder, Mitzi Burkhart, marked the anniversary by closing the doors to the shelter for good.
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith protest ahead of FBI agent's sentencing for evidence destruction

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the United States Department of Justice, on Aug. 17, 2022, former FBI Special Agent Robert F. Cessario pleaded guilty to destroying evidence. Reportedly, Cessario erased the contents of his government computer hard drive knowing that a court had ordered the computer to be submitted for forensic examination, with the intent to impact the outcome of the findings.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

LIHEAP energy assistance enrollment opening today for some

FORT SMITH, Ark. — For those in need of energy assistance, the winter LIHEAP program is beginning to take applications very soon. For residents in Crawford and Sebastian counties, applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. For the rest of the 40/29 viewing area, applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Jan. 9.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
WILBURTON, OK
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
FORT SMITH, AR
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
883
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy