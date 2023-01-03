ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana ex-deputy pleads guilty in sex crimes case, sentenced to 100 years

By Allison Bruhl
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTcyA_0k23khft00

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Dennis Perkins, a former deputy, pleaded guilty to charges in a sex crimes case Tuesday morning.

He was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

Perkins, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances, production of child porn and production of child porn involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Read the statement issued by Perkins’ attorney, Jarret Ambeau:

“Mr. Perkins accepted responsibility for his acts and did not accept responsibility for anything he did not do. And he expressed his sorrow in the courtroom for all persons harmed in this matter.”

Watch the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office discuss Perkins’ guilty plea below:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement:

“Today, Dennis Perkins admitted to his despicable crimes and pled guilty in court. He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction; but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial.

“Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice. I thank Assistant Attorneys General Barry Milligan, Erica McLellan, and Christopher Walters for their great prosecutorial efforts to hold Dennis Perkins accountable. I also thank my Cyber Crime Unit for their work on this case and their tireless pursuit to protect Louisiana’s children. Additionally, I thank our Victims Advocate Kristen Martin for her passionate and dedicated efforts working with our victims throughout this prosecution.

“Our State is suffering from a crime epidemic, and it is going to take a strong commitment from local and state officials to defeat it. Criminals must be punished for their crimes, and victims must be supported. Today, my office sent a loud message to predators lurking: if you harm children, you will receive the justice you deserve.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

Back in August, Perkins’ trial was delayed again until Jan. 9 after the defense claimed that the attorney general’s office accidentally sent pornographic material involving a child within the evidence that was meant to be shared.

In 2019, Dennis and his estranged wife Cynthia were indicted with more than 70 felony counts each. According to the 44-page indictment, the majority of charges were producing child porn for both. Other charges in the indictment included rape and sexual battery against a child.

The case made headlines after details emerged alleging Dennis videotaped himself making semen-laced cupcakes that were served to children.

After the indictment, Dennis was fired by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Cynthia, who was a teacher, resigned from the parish school district.

Cynthia was sentenced to 41 years in prison in February 2022 after accepting a plea deal in which she pled guilty to second-degree rape, production of child porn and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances.

A third person involved in the case, Melanie Curtin, was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism in December 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago. A grand jury has indicted […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was jailed in late November in DeKalb County, Georgia, The Times-Picayune/The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on […]
MISSOURI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Kennedy announces he won’t run for governor

Baton Rouge, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senator John Kennedy has announced that he will not run for governor in an email he sent to supporters. After being re-elected to his seat in November, the Republican announced he was considering a bid for the governor’s seat. The statewide election will be this fall. In an email […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America’s Got Talent.” The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville, Mississippi, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi House leader modifies stance on tax reduction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn slightly modified his stance on tax reduction Tuesday as legislators opened their three-month session. Instead of saying firmly that he will push to eliminate the state income tax, as he has done in the past, Gunn told reporters that he is open to discussions about many […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
BYRAM, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy