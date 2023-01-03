Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Tioga County
An Owego man has been charged with murder. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, James Kvassay was arrested January 4th and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree after deputies responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner...
NewsChannel 36
Man Allegedly Stabbed by Owego Woman
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - A woman is behind bars and a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on New Year's Eve. Police say 58-year-old Veronica Kelly of Owego was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 58-year-old man also from Owego. According to the Owego Police Department, the man had stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
Pa. State Police searching for missing person
FARMINGTON TWP, TIOGA COUNTY Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man has gone missing following a search by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Twp. was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, around 11 a.m. Police in the area were attempting to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd that same […]
Colesville man charged after fatal hit-and-run
Community members reported that there had been a hit and run in which a truck fatally struck a juvenile on a bicycle.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Owego woman turns herself in following NYE stabbing
On New Year's Eve, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an Owego woman called authorities and reported that she had stabbed another individual.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
NewsChannel 36
Pedestrian in Elmira taken to hospital after being hit by car
ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car close to the intersection of North Main Street and West Second Street near Weis Markets Tuesday evening. While the injuries of the pedestrian are currently unknown, police at the scene say that he got into the ambulance under his own power.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
Elmira Police respond to multiple gunshot reports over New Year’s weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police. The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 26 to January 1
During the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Owego Police Department had 87 service calls, 3 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents and issued 3 traffic tickets. David W. Meyermann of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a vehicle crashing into a...
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
Police file charges after harassing letters continue
Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
localsyr.com
Officers injured at correctional facilities, one punched in face
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After one suffered from injuries, and another from blood exposure, two officers were treated at outside hospitals following two incidents taking place at Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities. On December 29, at Elmira Correctional Facility, an officer was going through a routine check at...
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
Police looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole from the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
wxhc.com
Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca
A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
