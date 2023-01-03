ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says

An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
BESSEMER, AL
WUSA9

New trial denied for man convicted in 2015 'mansion murders'

WASHINGTON — The man convicted of a brutal 2015 quadruple murder in D.C. has been denied a new trial. The D.C. Court of Appeals handed down a decision Thursday that upheld Daron Wint's conviction, but conceded that his defense team should have been allowed to call an additional witness during the 2018 trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
