wakg.com
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
Person out of home after fire causes heavy damage
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Several crews were called to a fire that left a house in severe damage on the 200 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday. The Danville Fire Department says when they got to the home they saw flames and smoke coming from the front. Firefighters went inside and discovered a blaze throughout […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. All the Dirt: How...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
wfirnews.com
One person injured after being found shot in Roanoke
On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police investigate a murder suicide
New Year’s Eve in Danville also included an apparent murder-suicide. The Danville police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31, after responding to a request for a well being check. The police were called to Glen Oak Drive, near the intersection of Lanier Avenue at 9:23 pm....
wfxrtv.com
Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke to address nursing shortage
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College of Nursing campus in Roanoke to help address the nursing shortage in the area. Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke …. Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfirnews.com
Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke
On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
