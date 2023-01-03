ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

wakg.com

Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation

A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
PENHOOK, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Person out of home after fire causes heavy damage

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Several crews were called to a fire that left a house in severe damage on the 200 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday. The Danville Fire Department says when they got to the home they saw flames and smoke coming from the front. Firefighters went inside and discovered a blaze throughout […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. All the Dirt: How...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

One person injured after being found shot in Roanoke

On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police investigate a murder suicide

New Year’s Eve in Danville also included an apparent murder-suicide. The Danville police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31, after responding to a request for a well being check. The police were called to Glen Oak Drive, near the intersection of Lanier Avenue at 9:23 pm....
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke

On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
ROANOKE, VA

