On 01-01-23 at 4:56 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Upon arrival Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injury was serious but doesn’t appear to be life threatening. He was alert and able to talk with responders but is not cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows the subject walked to this area after being shot. The adult male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

