Orlando, FL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
The Comeback

Damar Hamlin’s uncle says nephew’s oxygen levels have improved, remains on ventilator

The uncle of Damar Hamlin, who shockingly went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, provided a major update on the status of his nephew. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke with a variety of networks – NFL Network, ESPN, and WIVB Buffalo – about his nephew. Encouragingly, Glenn provided a positive update. Per Cameron Wolfe Read more... The post Damar Hamlin’s uncle says nephew’s oxygen levels have improved, remains on ventilator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WESH

Orlando cardiologist discusses medical emergencies amid Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest

While medical teams tend to Damar Hamlin in the hospital, all across the country people are sending up prayers for the 24-year-old’s healing. The Buffalo Bills’ safety is now in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the team, where he remains in critical condition as doctors work to figure out why he suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle at Monday night’s game.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Boston

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH

