Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
seventeen.com

Lily Collins Pretends to Cut Her Hair in Hilarious "Emily in Paris" Season 3 Blooper Reel

Emily in Paris ended season 3 with a shocking cliffhanger that left fans wondering what would be next for Miss Emily Cooper. Netflix has confirmed the hit series will be back for season 4, but a release date has not been announced. To hold us over, the streaming giant gave fans an extra treat with the release of a hilarious blooper reel.
IndieWire

‘Aftersun’ Director Charlotte Wells: Filming ‘Under Pressure’ Scene Was ‘Completely Unbelievable and Crazy’

[Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers about “Aftersun.”] Charlotte Wells is shining light on the iconically dark “Aftersun” final scene. Single father Calum (Paul Mescal) violently dances into the afterlife while his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) tries to grapple with her tween past and adult present (Celia Rowlson Hall plays the older version of Sophie). David Bowie and Queen’s “Under Pressure” soundtracks the emotional sequence, which director Wells revealed was a total accident. “‘Under Pressure,’ it’s so funny. I brought it into the edit of just having an idea of something to work with, something to give rhythm to the cut, with...
AdWeek

Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season

Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Frasier’

Hey baby, do you hear the blues a-calling? We do! It’s been 30 years, but we still can’t get enough of “Frasier.” Luckily for us, there’s more “Frasier” on the horizon! Not many could have predicted that a “Cheers” spinoff about a lovably pompous psychiatrist unable to take his own advice would have been such a success, but it works, and more than that, it’s magic. Part of the sitcom’s charm is that Frasier, as played by Kelsey Grammer, is routinely fallible. He’s pretentious, nitpicky, and status-obsessed, so we love to see him fall on his face. The character was made...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
Deadline

‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Debra Jo Rupp Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series headlined by Kathryn Hahn, sources tell Deadline. In addition to Hahn, who is reprising her WandaVision role as bad gal Agatha Harkness, Rupp joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Emma Caulfield Ford also is said to be reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision. No details about Rupp’s role are revealed but it’s safe to assume that she may be reprising her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played...
Variety

James Marsden Calls ‘Westworld’ Axing a ‘Disappointment,’ Wants to Complete the Story: ‘I Understand It’s an Expensive Show’

It was a tough year to be a “Westworld” fan in 2022. Not only did HBO prematurely cancel the series in November after four seasons (many fans were expecting a fifth and final season to wrap up the story), but Warner Bros. Discovery announced in December it was pulling the show off of HBO Max entirely. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, series regular James Marsden called the HBO series’ fate a “disappointment.” “I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended ‘Westworld’ wasn’t a disappointment,” Marsden said. “I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any...
The Independent

Glass Onion: All the celebrity cameos in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel – including one you probably missed

Glass Onion, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out, has finally arrived on Netflix.Glass Onion has been warmly received by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey describing it as “populist entertainment with its head screwed on right”. It’s fair to say not everyone agrees, however.The film sees Daniel Craig return as the ace sleuth Benoit Blanc, surrounded by a host of new characters played by Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. In addition to the core cast, however, Glass Onion also featured...
PopSugar

Billie Eilish Wears a Sustainable Corset Top For Her History-Making Vogue Cover

Billie Eilish makes history as Vogue's first-ever video cover star for January 2023, utilizing the moment to focus on an issue extremely close to her heart: climate change. The 21-year-old musician and activist wears a sustainable Balmain ensemble from the spring/summer 2023 collection with her own Pamela Love earrings in sterling silver.
E! News

James Marsden Weighs in on HBO Canceling Westworld

Watch: OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More. James Marsden isn't going down without a fight. The Westworld actor, who played Teddy Flood on HBO's sci-fi western epic, was admittedly gutted by news in November of the show's shocking cancelation after four seasons. "I'd be lying to...
HollywoodLife

Dave Bautista Admits Making ‘Guardians’ Movies ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’ Ahead Of 3rd Movie Release

Don’t expect to see Dave Bautista, 53, in any more Marvel movies. The wrestler-turned-actor confirmed in a new interview with GQ Hype that he’s done playing Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which comes out May 5. “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over],” Dave said, noting that “it wasn’t all pleasant” to play the comic book character so many times.

