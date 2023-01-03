Read full article on original website
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for December 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny. 100 block of Joclar Lane, Roanoke Island. Utility trailer stolen from a vacant lot. Under investigation. December 7, 2022. Larceny. 100 block of Soundview Drive, Colington. Medication and jewelry missing from a. residence after a house...
Storm debris collection set for Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills Public Services Department will conduct a limited storm debris collection from soundside properties impacted by flooding during winter storm Elliot beginning Monday, January 9, 2023. The limited collection will be provided for properties along Bay Drive, the 700 block of Canal Drive, Cedar Drive...
Water main break repaired in Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A county line water main break on West Carlton Avenue in Kill Devil Hills has been repaired as of late Wednesday afternoon. West Carlton Avenue had been closed since 8 a.m. due to the water main break, and crews were on scene assessing the situation, and then repairing the break.
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
Ruth Banks
Ruth Banks, 96, of Moyock, died December 31, 2022 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born in Camden on June 25, 1926. Service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 6, 2023 at Moyock Baptist Church with committal at Moyock Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. January 5 at the Twiford Memorial Chapel.
Theresa P. Barber
Theresa Pritchard Barber, 93, of Elizabeth City, died January 1, 2023 at home. She was born in Pasquotank County on November 15, 1929. uneral service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 5 at Corinth Baptist Church with burial in West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Corinth Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Alligator River Bridge replacement project receives federal grant
A replacement for the 60-year-old Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River between Tyrrell and Dare counties is a step closer to reality. The proposed $268 million project will receive a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office.
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District
By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’
New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
Housing project to come before Nags Head Board of Adjustment
The Nags Head Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a zoning appeal by Woda Cooper Development, Inc. on Jan. 12, 2023. The appeal is about the company’s proposal to build multi-family housing at 103 E. Hollowell Street in Nags Head. The Woda Cooper appeal application questions a...
