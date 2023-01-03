ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theburn.com

Twisted Cat Tavern coming to Lansdowne

A new restaurant and bar is coming to the Lansdowne community north of Route 7 and it’s going to be offering a food and drink menu with some unique twists. That’s why it’s going to be called the Twisted Cat Tavern. Twisted Cat will be coming to...
LANSDOWNE, VA
theburn.com

Beltway Brewing closing up shop in Sterling

Sad news this afternoon as word is starting to spread that the Beltway Brewing Company in Sterling is closing down operations. The announcement was made today via social media. “While I could regale you with Monday morning quarterbacking of all the things we should have or could have done differently...
STERLING, VA
Madoc

Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed Permanently

No explanation was given as to the reason for the closure leaving fans speculating and wondering why their favorite restaurant will not open anymore. Chick-Fil-A reigns supreme in the fast food Industry. This is evident in its 2900 locations in the U.S. and in being voted as the American favorite restaurant for eight years in a row. This means that there are things that the chain is consistently doing that puts it ahead of its rivals. From food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability, the chain continues to dominate in the industry offering quality food and superior services that leaves customers coming back for more day after day.
DULLES, VA
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New Robeks smoothie shop opens today in Leesburg

It’s a New Year’s Day opening for Loudoun County’s latest smoothie shop. The new Robeks is Leesburg opened for business this morning, January 1. Robeks can be found in the Shops at Russell Branch development. That’s the small center near Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. It’s anchored by a Lowes Home Improvement store and an Aldi discount supermarket.
LEESBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley

There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
WINCHESTER, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Nottingham MD

Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Severn

BALTIMORE, MD—A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf. In all, 43...
SEVERN, MD
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
mocoshow.com

What’s New & What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (January 2023)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Papaya, which focuses on junior and petite apparel sizes, is now open on the upper level of the mall, near Macy’s. According to its website, “Papaya Clothing brings affordable & trendy women’s fashion. Our activewear is known for being of great quality at an unbeatable price. We have new styles added every week so you will always find something you’ll love.” Papaya has an additional MoCo location at Wheaton Mall.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock

One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WOODSTOCK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy