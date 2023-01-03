Get ready, New York! Celebrate National Bagel Day at BagelFests’ BKLYN Winter Games 2023 – where eating is a competitive sport and noshing is a group activity. Bagels have been popular in New York for over a century, with billions of bagels consumed by millions of New Yorkers – yet no one has ever attempted to eat as many bagels as will be consumed at the Bagel Eating Contest at the BagelFest Winter Games, taking place at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn on January 15th, National Bagel Day from 9:30am to 2pm.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO