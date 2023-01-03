Shavers earns second Big 12 weekly honor

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another week, another weekly award for Lady Raider basketball.

The Big 12 Conference named Texas Tech’s Jasmine Shavers Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Shavers averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games last week. Against Mississippi Valley State, She scored 12 points in 18 minutes and shot 41.7 percent in a 68-45 win over Mississippi Valley State. Against Iowa State, she scored nine points with three rebounds and an assist.

It’s the second time Shavers has received the honor this season and the fourth Freshman of the Week award for the program this season.

Bailey Maupin has also received the award twice this year.

