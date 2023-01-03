ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Shavers earns second Big 12 weekly honor

By David Collier
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IajRs_0k23iYke00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another week, another weekly award for Lady Raider basketball.

The Big 12 Conference named Texas Tech’s Jasmine Shavers Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Shavers averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games last week. Against Mississippi Valley State, She scored 12 points in 18 minutes and shot 41.7 percent in a 68-45 win over Mississippi Valley State. Against Iowa State, she scored nine points with three rebounds and an assist.

It’s the second time Shavers has received the honor this season and the fourth Freshman of the Week award for the program this season.

Bailey Maupin has also received the award twice this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

No. 21 Kansas powers past Lady Raiders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite 21 points and ten rebounds from guard Bre’Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 21 KU 77-59 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. In the setback, Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) also received 11 points and four rebounds from freshman Jasmine Shavers and a season-high eight points from […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCU’s Mackenzie earns LSC weekly honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time in his career, Rowan Mackenzie was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The junior out of Perth, Australia finished the week averaging 18.0 points per game, picking up six total steals and tallying two blocks as the Chap split the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s injury hits close to home for 14-year-old Monterey High football player

LUBBOCK, Texas – The sports world is still in shock after seeing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field after a hit in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was given CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He’s been sedated […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Offense excels again in Red Raider win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech eclipsed the century mark for the third straight game in Tuesday’s 110-71 win over South Carolina State at United Supermarkets Arena. It’s the first time the Red Raiders have scored 100 or more points in three straight games since the 1965-66 season, according to Texas Tech. All five Red Raider […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy