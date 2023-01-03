Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
news4sanantonio.com
Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving
SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
news4sanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing drought causing local groundwater to dry up
MEDINA COUNTY, TEXAS - As drought conditions continue to rage on across our area, ground conservation districts are beginning to worry about the availability of water beneath our feet. "If there's no rain, there's no water", says David Caldwell. He is the general manager for the Medina County Underground Water...
news4sanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
news4sanantonio.com
Caught on camera: Officers acted fast to stop trash fire from spreading to house
ELMENDORF, Texas - New police body camera video showed police officers acting fast after a trash fire was threatening a residence in Elmendorf. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a trash fire at the 7500 block of Homewood Lane. The chief said that the family had...
news4sanantonio.com
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls
SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of murder. According to the police affidavit, officials accuse 19-year-old Fernando Canedo Gonzales of shooting and killing Luis Garcia. He died on December 13th. San Antonio police responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Roundtree at around 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Hines Ward makes XFL coaching debut on Feb. 19 when San Antonio Brahmas host St. Louis
SAN ANTONIO - The XFL is returning to San Antonio in February, as the league announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday. San Antonio head coach Hines Ward will make his coaching debut at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 when the Brahmas face the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome. “I’m...
news4sanantonio.com
Ben Crump calls out the authorities to release video of deadly inmate shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is calling on the Hays County Sheriff's Office to release video of the shooting that left Joshua Leon Wright dead. Court records show Wright was in jail on multiple charges, including failure to appear and evading arrest. Last month, he was taken...
news4sanantonio.com
Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery
SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
news4sanantonio.com
VIA customers get in free to All-American Bowl and All-Star football games
SAN ANTONIO — Fans who use VIA’s special event service to get to the Alamodome for the All-American Bowl and San Antonio Sports All-Star football games on Jan. 7, will receive free game tickets through VIA’s partnership with the San Antonio Sports Foundation. The fare for VIA’s...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
