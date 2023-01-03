ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 48

Writestuff
2d ago

That should get him some Trump supporters. They grab on to the words “liberty” and “freedom.” Actually Florida has become the little emperor’s own little fiefdom.

Reply(2)
16
pipper
2d ago

There is no freedom, only a fool would believe him, do things his way or the highway, he is grooming your children to his believes, read the pledge of allegiance, no where does it say one nation under DeSantis with liberty and justice for all cause there is none.

Reply
15
Britta K Brämick
2d ago

Florida is where inclusion of all humanity comes to die, cause woke means inclusion of ALL humans, no matter what colour, what gender they identify as, rich, poor, educated, uneducated...woke=inclusion, and nothing more.some of us were born with morals and have been awake since birth.you people rah rahing this fool are just being brainwashed with nothing burgers.

Reply(4)
10
Related
jacksonvillefreepress.com

DeSantis Invokes MLK and Lincoln While Attacking “Wokeness”

Via www.miamitimesonline.com – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took his oath of office for a second time on Tuesday and delivered a pugnacious speech painting him as a champion of “freedom” and constitutional principles and vowing to vanquish a “woke” federal government, education unions, and “technocratic elites.” Coming off a near-20-point reelection victory in November, the governor vowed to “stand […] The post DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Who is Byron Donalds? Florida political observers followed his career for years

Long a politician with ambitions, the contested Speaker's race just substantially raised his national profile. Much of America learned about Rep.-elect Byron Donalds when the Naples Republican emerged as an alternative for House Speaker. He received 20 votes on three separate ballots on Wednesday alone, enough to deny Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy a majority for now.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott announces hires, promotions on communications team

Clare Lattanze and Madeline Holzmann were both promoted within the office. A new Congress brought promotions and hires in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Office. The Naples Republican announced several personnel decisions. Clare Lattanze, Scott’s Press Secretary since January 2021, is being promoted to Deputy Communications Director. “Clare Lattanze...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

As Gov. DeSantis gobbles inauguration attention, Wilton Simpson hands GOP Cabinet sweep

Republicans control all statewide-elected offices for the first time since Reconstruction. While Florida’s attention was on Gov. Ron DeSantis for Inauguration Day, Republicans also assumed complete control of the Florida Cabinet. Moments before DeSantis addressed the crowd gathered to witness the start of his second term, Florida Supreme Court...
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 1.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody marked the beginning of Human Trafficking Prevention Month by highlighting educational materials that teach people how to recognize signs of human trafficking.
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gabriel Llanes: What Ron DeSantis’ ambitious 2023 agenda means for America

For DeSantis, politics flows from policy. Fresh off a dominant win in the 2022 Midterms, Ron DeSantis has a popular mandate to take his results-driven conservative leadership even further in 2023. After DeSantis’ inauguration Tuesday, the Florida Governor will focus on a wide range of policy priorities to reaffirm freedom...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE
floridapolitics.com

Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration

The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee poised for second Ron DeSantis’s second inaugural

The Governor is opting for a more intimate celebration. Florida and the state’s capital city will ring in the start of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term Tuesday, heralding a new chapter in Florida the Governor’s rise in national politics. Four years after DeSantis stepped into the Governor’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy