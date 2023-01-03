Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Related
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Manifesting 'Busual' -- Exhibition at Monmouth Art Alliance Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Honors Juan Sanchez Who Saw Beauty in Everything
Portrait of Juan M. Sanchez by Timothy Kelly, artwork by Juan M. Sanchez. Busual. It’s not a word you usually hear, and yet once you learn what the word is, you’ll find yourself thinking about and saying it. Coined by the late Juan M. Sanchez (1984-2013) to describe...
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals resume Jan. 19 with solo and four-hand piano music
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, January 19 at 12:15pm, Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will resume with a recital of music for solo piano and piano four hands. Westminster Conservatory faculty members Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel will perform music of Robert Schumann and others in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey, 08542. The recital is open to the public free of charge.
Ocean County Library to Honor Black History Month, Presidents' Day with American Historical Theatre
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- In honor of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, the American Historical Theatre will re-create three notable Americans, whose lives spanned three centuries, at the Ocean County Library. Appearances will take place at three branches: Toms River, Barnegat, and Jackson. Toms River Branch, 101 Washington...
New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
Iconic Pianist/Composer Fred Hersch and Visionary Jazz Vocalist esperanza spalding to Celebrate New Album at Village Vanguard and NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music’s most revered venue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado
Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents "Macbeth"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents William Shakespeare’s Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis from February 2-6 in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus. Considered William Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful works, Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it.
Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings
(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
New Jersey Symphony to usher in Lunar New Year with January 21 Celebration
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony presents Music Director Xian Zhang igniting the fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration she began five years ago. This festive family-friendly evening of cultural exchange will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The performance takes place on January 21 at 7:30pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.
The Twin-Peaks-inspired Opera Film "Black Lodge" To Screen In Princeton
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- When composer David T. Little’s newest cinematic opera creation Black Lodge premiered in concert at Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O22 in September, the Twin Peaks-inspired film was hailed for “pushing the boundaries of what opera is” (Broadway World) and “redefining opera on stage and screen” (Wall Street Journal,).
Jen Maxfield, News Anchor and Reporter, Has Book Signing, Meet & Greet In Hoboken On Sunday
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- United Synagogue of Hoboken is hosting their 20th Annual Meistrich Author & Brunch Series with Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for her book, “More After the Break,” on Sunday, January 8 at 11:00am. The book revisits 10 of Maxfield’s memorable stories from...
Centenary Stage Company to Hold Auditions for "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan. These auditions are open-call and will be held on Tuesday, January 10 from 10:00am-7:00pm. To schedule an appointment, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Walk-ins will...
Roxey Ballet Announces Community Auditions for Cinderella
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Roxey Ballet has announced community auditions for their Spring 2023 production of Cinderella, part of the “Children’s Classic Stories” repertoire the company is known for. With an unforgettable score by Sergei Prokofiev, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes, sets, and masterful lighting, Cinderella’s fairy tale story unfolds. After being tormented by her wicked (yet comedic) stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. A magical performance to delight viewers of all ages.
Akwaaba Gallery Presents "I've Created a Monster" by Scott Harbison
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Akwaaba Gallery presents “I’ve Created a Monster” by Scott Harbison from January 7th through February 4th. This is a collection of neoexpressionist paintings featuring alien beings in a universe of Harbison’s imagination. The January 7th opening will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.
Chinese and American Artists Explore Spirituality at Walsh Gallery Exhibition "Matter + Spirit"
Lauren Schiller "Meditation: Pilgrimage" 2019, oil on panel. (SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University presents Matter + Spirit, a traveling exhibition featuring 25 artists from China and North America -- including Lauren Schiller, Professor of Fine Arts at Seton Hall University’s College of Communication and the Arts.
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Screen "They Survived Together"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present the gripping documentary, They Survived Together on Wednesday, January 25. The screening begins at 6:30pm. After the screening, director John Rokosny and producer Andriette Redmann will engage viewers in a question-and-answer session.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0