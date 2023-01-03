ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

A Look at "Popcorn Falls"

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals resume Jan. 19 with solo and four-hand piano music

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, January 19 at 12:15pm, Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will resume with a recital of music for solo piano and piano four hands. Westminster Conservatory faculty members Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel will perform music of Robert Schumann and others in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey, 08542. The recital is open to the public free of charge.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Iconic Pianist/Composer Fred Hersch and Visionary Jazz Vocalist esperanza spalding to Celebrate New Album at Village Vanguard and NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music’s most revered venue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado

Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents "Macbeth"

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents William Shakespeare’s Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis from February 2-6 in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus. Considered William Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful works, Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings

(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Roxey Ballet Announces Community Auditions for Cinderella

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Roxey Ballet has announced community auditions for their Spring 2023 production of Cinderella, part of the “Children’s Classic Stories” repertoire the company is known for. With an unforgettable score by Sergei Prokofiev, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes, sets, and masterful lighting, Cinderella’s fairy tale story unfolds. After being tormented by her wicked (yet comedic) stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. A magical performance to delight viewers of all ages.
NEW HOPE, PA
New Jersey Stage

Chinese and American Artists Explore Spirituality at Walsh Gallery Exhibition "Matter + Spirit"

Lauren Schiller "Meditation: Pilgrimage" 2019, oil on panel. (SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University presents Matter + Spirit, a traveling exhibition featuring 25 artists from China and North America -- including Lauren Schiller, Professor of Fine Arts at Seton Hall University’s College of Communication and the Arts.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy