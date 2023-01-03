Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Free Fridays and Grinding of the Greens
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Gilbert-Summit water tower lost 20,000 gallons over Christmas weekend
GILBERT, S.C. — During Christmas weekend, frozen water tower controls in Gilbert caused an unusual sight in Lexington County - Frozen ice draped down the water tank and all over trees and a nearby field. Today, this water tower off of Peach Festival Road is back to normal. "We...
columbiabusinessreport.com
North Carolina-based coffee chain to open new location in Columbia
Clutch Coffee Bar, a North Carolina-based chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is expanding into South Carolina and will open its first location in the state in Columbia later this month. The new coffee shop will be located at 4716 Devine St., according to the company’s website. There are also plans...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Riverwalk temporarily closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to head to the Riverwalk , it is closed. According to city officials, the West Columbia Riverwalk is temporarily closed to the public due to flooding. We will update the information as it becomes available.
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
abccolumbia.com
Rock legends The Eagles coming to Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– “You can check out any time you like…but you can never leave.”. Rock legends The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Colonial Life Arena March 30th. CLA Officials say the band will perform their classic 1976 album Hotel California from start to...
WLTX.com
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
abccolumbia.com
Cause determined in S. Lake Drive house fire
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Lake Drive. one person was left displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. fire officials say a space heater caused the fire. If you’re...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
