Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Free Fridays and Grinding of the Greens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb. You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

North Carolina-based coffee chain to open new location in Columbia

Clutch Coffee Bar, a North Carolina-based chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is expanding into South Carolina and will open its first location in the state in Columbia later this month. The new coffee shop will be located at 4716 Devine St., according to the company’s website. There are also plans...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Rock legends The Eagles coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– “You can check out any time you like…but you can never leave.”. Rock legends The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Colonial Life Arena March 30th. CLA Officials say the band will perform their classic 1976 album Hotel California from start to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cause determined in S. Lake Drive house fire

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Lake Drive. one person was left displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. fire officials say a space heater caused the fire. If you’re...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
RIDGEWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

