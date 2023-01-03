ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death after two bodies found in Saluda County in December

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ikxld_0k23hjXy00

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door.

They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that the male subject, James (Jamie) Perry, shot and killed the female victim, identified as Patricia Kneece Perry.

It has been further determined that Mr. Perry’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Lexington County

(Lexington County, SC) - A man is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old on a moped was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Monday night. Thirty-six-year-old Charles Matthew Besancon is now charged with hit-and-run...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
columbiapd.net

Arrest Made in Shooting Investigation | Colleton Street

Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with yesterday’s shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 18-year-old Johnadrian A. Canty, Junior was charged late last night with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Accessory after the Fact of a Felony, Breach of Peace (Aggravated in Nature), Criminal Conspiracy, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Canty is accused of being inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Additional arrests are pending. Canty is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities. They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston. The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Suspect arrested for Murder in New Ellenton stabbing

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is in custody for a murder in New Ellenton, S.C. The New Ellenton Police Department says Ruben Perry is behind bars for the murder of Kennard Thomas on December 26th, 2022. Authorities responded to Camel Street around 1:30 a.m. on that date to find Thomas with a stab […]
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn who the suspect was and their connection to the CSRA.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Severe weather affects bomb threat evacuation in Barnwell County; juvenile arrested

Update, 3:30 p.m.: A juvenile has been arrested in connection with making Wednesday morning's bomb threat at Williston-Elko High School. In a statement, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office said: "We would like to assure the community that every threat will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and anyone responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We trust that this arrest will restore a sense of normalcy to the community and our school district and put anyone on notice who is contemplating similar behavior that it will be treated with zero tolerance."
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman found shot to death inside apartment in Greenwood, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at University Commons Apartments on Grace Street,...
GREENWOOD, SC
YAHOO!

No charges in stun gun death of Richmond County man in police custody

None of the deputies placed on administrative leave following the death of 24-year-old Jermaine Jones Jr. in October 2021 will face criminal charges, according to a recent news release from Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams. The use of force investigation into four Richmond County sheriff's deputies was spurred by...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Juvenile charged after Williston-Elko High evacuated due to threat

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators. The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat. Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
WILLISTON, SC
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy