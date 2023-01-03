Read full article on original website
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say
A Riverdale man is accused of using a forklift to break into a business in Clayton County on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade. In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
2 men wanted for stealing from Henry County cell phone repair shop
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole from a cell phone repair shop in McDonough last Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m., two men went inside CPR Cell...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
Clayton still seeking permanent medical examiner after GBI cut ties
Three years after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Clayton County it would no longer act as its coroner, the sou...
Elementary school in Coweta County in 'Code Yellow' with sheriff's office activity nearby
SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby. The Code Yellow was activated at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg. Coweta County Schools said a Code Yellow is a state of caution and...
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
Police searching for this man, woman in Atlanta restaurant stabbing
ATLANTA — Two people are wanted by Atlanta Police after they say the pair choked and stabbed a woman. Police are asking for help finding Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Investigators believe the pair assaulted a woman at a Cookout Restaurant off Moreland Avenue in December. Dawson is believed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
fox5atlanta.com
Officers shoot Mableton man walking around neighborhood with gun, GBI says
MABLETON, Ga. - A man was shot by a Cobb County police officers during a confrontation that prompted a SWAT standoff in Mableton on New Year’s Day, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers were called to David Lane in Mableton around 7:47 p.m. Monday after receiving a report...
