Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
chatsports.com
Russell Wilson’s rushing TDs shouldn’t have been late-season novelty for Broncos
Coming into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a grand total of 1 rushing touchdown. Blame Nathaniel Hackett, Klint Kubiak, Justin Outten, or whomever you want. How is it possible that one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks of all time hadn’t found the end zone on his feet this season since week 4 against the Raiders?
Marconews.com
Listen Now! Jaguars looking for respect just one year after being laughing stock
What will it take before the Jacksonville Jaguars can earn people’s respect?. After suffering though losing seasons in 10 of the past 11 years, the Jaguars (8-8) could finish above .500 for the first time since 2017. They've won four games in a row, and if they make the...
Marconews.com
Week 18 NFL power rankings: Eagles finally surrender top spot after second consecutive loss
NFL power rankings entering Week 18 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bengals (2): They entered Monday night as the AFC's hottest team, riding a seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati – both the Bengals and city – then rose to the occasion from a human standpoint while bearing witness to one of the scariest moments in NFL history. From a football perspective, questions abound – though a win Sunday will clinch a second straight AFC North crown. Whether Cincy gets a shot at the conference's top seed is yet to be determined.
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK — (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
Marconews.com
NFL's emergency action plan: How it may have saved Damar Hamlin's life
Time stood still for NFL fans when medics performed CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Hamlin, who collapsed to the ground during the the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium, had his heartbeat restored on the field, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was required. The 24-year-old was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Rams injury report: Rob Havenstein limited Wednesday
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their final game of the season as they’ll visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in Week 18. To start the week, the Rams only held a walk-through on Wednesday and gave several players a veteran’s rest day. Rob Havenstein and...
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Sign WR David Sills To PS, Cut DL Jack Heflin
Heflin, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January. Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added...
Bobby Wagner’s take on knocking Seahawks out of playoff picture will rile up fans
The Los Angeles Rams will finish their dismal 2022 season with a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Week 18 game doesn’t mean much to the defending champs, who are out of playoff contention and dealing with numerous injuries. However, for Bobby Wagner, this game absolutely means something.
