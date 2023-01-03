Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update
Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Today host Al Roker’s wife Deborah gives big update on ailing husband as he shares new photos from Christmas festivities
TODAY host Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has given fans a major update on her husband’s health as the couple celebrate Christmas with their family. The ABC personality, 62, has revealed Al’s latest “challenge” as he continues to recover after suffering blood clots last month. After...
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
Today’s Dylan Dreyer confirms major schedule change a day after teasing huge announcement
TODAY star Dylan Dreyer has confirmed the show will see a switch up – a day after teasing a huge announcement. The popular morning program host revealed that the third hour of the show will air from a cruise ship. Dreyer was onboard the vessel the MSC Seascape on...
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
Al Roker is happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with son Nicholas, 20, and daughters Leila, 24, and Courtney, 35 Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season. The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021. "From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo...
Popculture
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Feuding 'Today' Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Warned To Put The Claws Away Or Else!
Warring Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both risk becoming casualties if they won't bury the hatchet, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Stop the b------- and backstabbing, or you're toast!" spies say NBC honchos have told the dueling divas.The morning co-hosts have reportedly been locked in a power struggle for years, but in recent months it has spiraled out of control. Savannah, 50, is said to strut around like the queen bee of the set, infuriating Hoda, 58, who's hitting back with plenty of eye rolling and snipping.The tipping point allegedly came a few weeks ago, when Savannah bragged on...
WTHR
When will Al Roker return to the 'TODAY' show?
WASHINGTON — "TODAY" show weatherman Al Roker will return to work this week after being off the air for nearly two months because of medical issues. Roker, 68, will return Friday, Jan. 6, according to Tuesday's announcement from "TODAY." Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November because...
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Al Roker sets 'Today' return after months-long medical hiatus
'Today' weatherman Al Roker has been in and out of the hospital since mid-November while receiving treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.
Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at Today
Savannah Guthrie also said it's "been the joy of a lifetime" working alongside Hoda Kotb on Today for the last five years Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a big career milestone together. As of Tuesday, the two Today show co-anchors have been working together on the long-running program for five years. With that in mind, the pair's colleagues joined them in revisiting their years-long journey alongside each other. The clip during Tuesday's broadcast was filled with many smiles and laughs from Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, as they...
NBC San Diego
TLC's Chilli Posts About ‘Perfect Timing' After Debuting Matthew Lawrence Romance
God's timing is always right, according to Chilli. Shortly after debuting her romance with Matthew Lawrence, TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared a cryptic message about things falling into place. "God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to Instagram Dec. 31. "Never early and never late. It takes...
Comments / 0