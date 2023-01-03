Feeling majestic? This Missouri castle on Airbnb will dazzle your senses. Take a look
A historic property that has the look and feel of a castle plucked from an English countryside is now available for those looking to get away from it all — but without having to travel across the pond.
The property, which was built in 1846, has landed on Airbnb in Ironton, Missouri, and is $350 a night.
“Amazingly restored Castle built by TR Goulding in the 1800’s,” the listing on Airbnb notes. “This unique and majestic property sits on 9 acres of Shepherd Mountain and connects to over 600 acres of hiking and biking trails on Shepherd Mountain.
“Enjoy beautiful views and a forest setting while still being minutes from restaurants and town. The property boasts priceless statuary, a rebuilt grotto, beautiful interior and the most peaceful grounds to enjoy.”
The family who had lived there since 1999 restored the 2,270-square-foot castle , according to OzarksFirst. Renovations included a new hot water heater and furnace and an updated roof.
Amenities for guests include:
Toiletries
Washer and dryer
Iron
Storage areas
TV
Fireplace
Security cameras
Wi-Fi
Cooking basics
Private backyard
Ironton is about 90 miles south of St. Louis.
