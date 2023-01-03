ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, MO

Feeling majestic? This Missouri castle on Airbnb will dazzle your senses. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LngAS_0k23h06e00

A historic property that has the look and feel of a castle plucked from an English countryside is now available for those looking to get away from it all — but without having to travel across the pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sv3Il_0k23h06e00
Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

The property, which was built in 1846, has landed on Airbnb in Ironton, Missouri, and is $350 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YN47l_0k23h06e00
Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

“Amazingly restored Castle built by TR Goulding in the 1800’s,” the listing on Airbnb notes. “This unique and majestic property sits on 9 acres of Shepherd Mountain and connects to over 600 acres of hiking and biking trails on Shepherd Mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIKVK_0k23h06e00
Kitchen Screen grab from Airbnb

“Enjoy beautiful views and a forest setting while still being minutes from restaurants and town. The property boasts priceless statuary, a rebuilt grotto, beautiful interior and the most peaceful grounds to enjoy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eTQ4_0k23h06e00
Kitchen Screen grab from Airbnb

The family who had lived there since 1999 restored the 2,270-square-foot castle , according to OzarksFirst. Renovations included a new hot water heater and furnace and an updated roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQALU_0k23h06e00
Bathroom Screen grab from Airbnb

Amenities for guests include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpSIB_0k23h06e00
Bathtub Screen grab from Airbnb

  • Toiletries

  • Washer and dryer

  • Iron

  • Storage areas

  • TV

  • Fireplace

  • Security cameras

  • Wi-Fi

  • Cooking basics

  • Private backyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyomu_0k23h06e00
Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

Ironton is about 90 miles south of St. Louis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8DXY_0k23h06e00
Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

