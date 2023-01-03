ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

By Steve DelVecchio
By Steve DelVecchio
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before.

The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the Bills organization, the Cincinnati Bengals and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Hamlin’s family said they will release updates on Damar’s health as soon as they have them. You can read the full statement below:

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

The Bills shared an update on Tuesday morning that said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he remains in critical condition .

Debbie Wallace
1d ago

Prayers for him, his loved ones, all the players on both teams and the fans who are hurting too. God bless you all! 🙏 ❤️ Quick and full recovery for this amazing young man...his journey has just begun. 🙏❤️

Derek Gilliam
1d ago

That's why it's important that these young men(in all sports) FINISH THEIR EDUCATION, all it takes is ONE PLAY, and they need a "PlanB".🤔 Sometimes, God has an alternate plan for us.

Samuel Lowe
1d ago

It's been heavy on my heart. I was actually watching the game when I seen him make that tackle and got up and fell back to the ground. I'm praying for him and his family.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

