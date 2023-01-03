Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before.

The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the Bills organization, the Cincinnati Bengals and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Hamlin’s family said they will release updates on Damar’s health as soon as they have them. You can read the full statement below:

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

The Bills shared an update on Tuesday morning that said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he remains in critical condition .

