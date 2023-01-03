Read full article on original website
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
TechRadar
Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?
At CES 2023 Acer unveiled new models in the Predator Helios range that boast behemoth screen sizes, with the new gaming laptops sitting at 16-inches and 18-inches respectively. The laptop comes equipped with a mini-LED display and a trove of new features and performance updates that are super impressive, but there are bigger things to discuss before we dive into that.
Asus Zephyrus gaming laptops are getting a 'maxed out' makeover for CES 2023
These souped-up gaming machines all come with increased screen space and boatloads of configuration options.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer’ Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer is tapping into the cloud/mobile/handheld gaming craze with the Edge 5G. It’s a unique device, packed with a powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile chipset for native Android gaming, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support for on-the-go cloud gaming. I had a chance to try it out at CES 2023, and it’s the best iteration of this type of device we’ve seen. But it still loses on principle.
AMD crams 16 Zen 4 cores into gaming laptops with the Ryzen 7045 Series
Zen 4 blazing away with all 16 cores... in a laptop.
Digital Trends
How to rewatch Nvidia’s CES 2023 keynote
Nvidia’s CES 2023 keynote took place at 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 3, and was livestreamed on the official Nvidia YouTube and Twitch channels. The streams are already live, so you can access them at your leisure. CEO Jensen Huang didn’t make an appearance. Instead, GeForce lead Jeff...
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a surprise gaming monitor sale today
Even if you’ve landed one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, that new gaming PC isn’t going to get you very far into your gaming adventures if you don’t have a decent gaming monitor. Lenovo has a wide variety of impressive gaming monitor deals available today, each of which can land you a potential gaming monitor upgrade at a really great price. These displays are also worth considering if you’re building your first gaming setup, as they all offer great performance at impressive price points. Read onward for more details on these monitors, which are some of the better gaming deals you’ll find right now.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Super expensive MSI Titan GT77 HX arrives with a Core i9-13980HX, up to an RTX 4090 graphics, and a 4K Mini LED display
MSI has revealed the new Titan GT77 HX 13V, a machine that sits atop the company’s gaming laptop stack. The notebook, which is in actuality a desktop replacement, is packed to the brim with powerful hardware intended to maximize in-game performance. While the design of the Titan GT77 HX...
Digital Trends
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
makeuseof.com
How to Tweak Your AMD Radeon Settings for the Best Gaming Performance in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you get low FPS or experience lag while playing games on your computer with Radeon GPU? If yes, then this is the place you need to be.
The Verge
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs arrive next month to take on Intel for PC gaming
AMD is bringing its impressive 3D V-Cache technology to its Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. Starting in February, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D, and 7800X3D will all start shipping with some big promises of PC gaming and productivity gains. AMD could be about to regain the PC performance crown it lost to Intel’s Core i9-13900K just a few months ago.
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
AMD RDNA 3 heads to gaming laptops with cheaper GPUs first to arrive
AMD's Radeon RX 7600M XT brings RDNA 3 into gaming laptops. Here's what we know.
