Man killed wife, himself at Orange County home, deputies say

A man killed himself after fatally shooting his wife and wounding another woman at a home in northwest Orange County early Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In an update Tuesday morning, the agency identified the suspected shooter as 52-year-old Jagdesh Kissoonchand.

The Sheriff’s Office has said deputies responded to a home on Fordham Creek Lane in the Hiawassee area just after 1 a.m. Sunday to find a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital and was expected to live, the agency said.

Deputies entered the home to find Kissoonchand’s wife, 50-year-old Indira Kissoonchand, who had also been shot. She died at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in an unsigned statement.

Jagdesh Kissoonchand was found dead inside the home, apparently having shot himself, the agency said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities had not previously been called to the home and Jagdesh Kissoonchand had no prior history of violence.

OCSO did not release the name of the woman in her 20s who survived the shooting, citing Marsy’s Law, the victims’ rights amendment to Florida’s constitution approved by voters in 2018 that allows crime victims’ personal information to be withheld from disclosure.

Property records show Jagdesh and Indira Kissoonchand have owned a home on Fordham Creek Lane since 2004.

