ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic’s Bol Bol placed in league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol was placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday and will miss tomorrow’s home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It wasn’t known as of Tuesday whether he’ll also miss Thursday’s home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the second night of a back-to-back, but he likely will.

“I just want him to feel better more than anything,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s the most important piece for us.”

Bol’s return will depend on the results of his COVID-19 testing in the coming days. Each case is subject to individualized review and approval by a physician.

Tomorrow will be the first game Bol misses this season.

He averaged 12 points (58.8% shooting, 38.8% on 3s), 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in the Magic’s first 37 games (32 starts).

Bol and Franz Wagner are the lone Magic players to play in every game.

Wagner also will sit tomorrow, serving a one-game suspension for being one of eight Magic players who left the bench area during the Dec. 28 on-court altercation with the Detroit Pistons — a violation of the league’s rules.

Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield also will serve their one-game suspensions while Moe Wagner serves the second game of his suspension.

Chuma Okeke remains out and isn’t expected to be re-evaluated for at least another two weeks after having mid-December left knee surgery.

Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) fully participated in practice Monday and Tuesday, encouraging signs for their rehabilitation, but won’t be available.

The nine players who’ll be available for the Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Caleb Houstan and R.J. Hampton.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shams Charania Says The Memphis Grizzlies Are In A Great Position To Land The Next Available Superstar Via Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies finished in the No. 2 seed spot in the Western Conference last season and won a playoff series as well. The team has developed a strong core around Ja Morant, with players like Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all solid contributors. The team has built through the draft, too, meaning that they retain a lot of their assets to play with in the coming seasons.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

ORLANDO – In the middle of the NBA season, practice time and rest are at a premium. However, the Orlando Magic were able to squeeze in two off days, two practices, and a shootaround in between their last game with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 30 and their upcoming home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs fully participate in Magic’s practice

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs fully participated in Monday’s practice, coach Jamahl Mosley said. It was Suggs’ first time being a “full go” in practice since exiting the Nov. 25 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with right ankle soreness. Isaac, who hasn’t played in an NBA game in more than two years, has been practicing with the Magic and the organization’s G League ...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s Paolo Banchero named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was named the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December, the league announced Tuesday. The No. 1 pick in the draft, Banchero led all NBA rookies in scoring with 19.1 points per game for the month to go along with 6.5 rebounds (fifth) and 4.1 assists (second). He shot 40.7% from the field, 33.9% on 3s and 78.2% on 7.3 free throw ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Magic’s 2023 outlook: 3 things to follow closely

The Orlando Magic’s 2022 can be defined by two words: Patient progress. The progress wasn’t always linear, with no shortage of bumps in the road in large part because of injuries and player availability. But the Magic took significant steps forward last year. They won 33.7% of their 83 games in 2022 (28-54) after winning 21.5% of their 96 contests in 2021 (17-79). Look even closer and you’ll ...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December 2022

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 3, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. This represents Embiid’s fifth career Player of the Month award, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most such honors in 76ers franchise history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Austin Rivers’ assessment of Anthony Edwards will terrify rest of NBA

Anthony Edwards isn’t quite yet on a superstar level, but he should reach that tier sooner than later. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is still just 21 and playing in only his third season in the NBA, and if you ask his teammate, veteran guard Austin Rivers, Edwards is the present and future alpha of the Minnesota franchise, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Magic, look for 5th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (24-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -6; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Orlando. The Magic are 10-11 in home games. Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy