Ticked off! @thermostat settings

I’m ticked off! I donated blankets and food to the Animal Shelter in Orange County recently. When there, the conditions for these animals was deplorable. Orange County took the monies earmarked for the shelter renovations and used during COVID for other areas. Where is the dignity for these animals and staff in better buildings? Come on. You need to treat the animals with dignity like human beings.

I‘m ticked off that I drove my Christmas cards out to the town of Christmas to get the Christmas postmark on them before the middle of the month and no one has received my cards yet!

Recently on Old Winter Garden- Vineland Road in Winter Garden, southbound of the 429, the county cut the medians but with not much care. These look deplorable. You plant trees and all, then let them become dead, dying or shabby looking. At least make them look decent, and cut the areas with some pride for the community. We pay good tax dollars which should be for the care of the medians if there is foliage to be taken care of.

Why is it that in the summer my roommate wants the thermostat set at 72 degrees. Yet in the winter she wants it at 78? Both settings cause the HVAC unit to work unnecessarily and costs money.

I am ticked off that some restaurants these days seem to value their take out orders more than the patrons sitting in their dining rooms. When I see bags after bags of take out leaving the restaurant and I am waiting over 30 minutes for my food, I have a problem with that.

The flip side

My husband and I, 86 and 82 respectively, had a wonderful breakfast at The Townhouse Restaurant in Oviedo on December 27. When I asked for our bill, our server told us that someone had taken care of our check, that it was a woman who has breakfast there frequently and who had already left. Our sincere thanks to this kind person who made our day. We still feel grateful and touched. We will pay it forward.