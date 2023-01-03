ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll send thank you email to Giants season-ticket holders

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Giants fans showed up in full force to support the team all season, culminating in a raucous atmosphere at MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Indianapolis.

And late Monday, the Big Blue season-ticket holders got a message from new head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen thanking them for a great season:

Of course, the tweet from Jomboy Media’s Justin Penik drew the mixed reaction you’d expect – with most negative reactions invoking the memory of the free soda offered to season ticketholders last year – but the fact remains that the new regime appreciates what the fans brought in 2022.

The Giants finish their season on the road Sunday in Philadelphia, and as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, their only hope for a home game is facing whoever is the No. 7 seed in the NFC Championship Game.

If that unlikely scenario does not happen, the Giants will finish this season 5-3-1 at MetLife Stadium.

