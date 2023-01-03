Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation

The New England Patriots postponed a coaches Zoom media session scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in light of the Damar Hamlin situation that took place Monday night in Cincinnati. Scheduled to speak were linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, special teams coordinator Cam Achord and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. The Patriots media relations department didn't say if or when those sessions will be rescheduled.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to hold his weekly Wednesday press conference at noon from Gillette Stadium. No official word is out as to whether his availability, or the scheduled Patriots Wednesday practice, will remain on schedule.

Uncertainty prevails right now throughout the NFL as teams, league and fans await further updates on Hamlin’s health. When last updated overnight by the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, was in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. To date no announcement has been made as to any potential rescheduling or cancelation of the Bills at Bengals game that was in progress, as well as how the Week 18 slate of games will be handled.

The one certainty in the NFL right now has been a strong showing of love, prayers and support for Hamlin. The New England Patriots Twitter timeline, like so many in the league, is an outpouring of well wishes for Hamlin and his family, and since the incident his foundation has received almost $4 million in donations . A few bright lights in a dark, chilling moment in the National Football League.