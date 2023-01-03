'Vikings: Valhalla': Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, & Sam Corlett Talk Season 2, New Journeys & More Hardships Ahead

Read full article on original website
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Collider
‘Paul T. Goldman’ Footage Proves It Is the Strangest Show You Need to Watch [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Paul T. Goldman, the weirdest true-crime limited series you’ve ever seen. The exclusive clip comes from the miniseries' fourth episode, set to premiere on Peacock this Sunday, January 8. To understand what’s happening in the exclusive clip, first, we have to...
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to Netflix's logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they'll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal. She announced the casting...
Collider
What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of 1923.1923 has been a show that is calm until... well, it isn't. In the first two episodes of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series, we've seen divided the Dutton family is. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has been in Africa thus far, and it has left the series incredibly divided, which isn't a bad thing, but it makes for two very separate shows. After Spencer and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) are trapped in a tree because of a roving lion pride, Alex makes a comment that Spencer needs a new "job," but it hadn't seemed as though he would be returning to Montana so suddenly.
Collider
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Review: CBS Sitcom Illuminates Witty Spirit With Midseason Premiere
After spooking up a series high of 7 million viewers with its two-part, holiday-themed episode this past December, Ghosts returns on CBS Thursday night for its midseason premiere, and the single-camera comedy continues to prove it’s the gift that keeps on giving. The bubbly, primetime darling has become a kaleidoscope of comedy across the network landscape thanks to its unique characters, sharp dialogue, and wholesome moments. Reinventing itself as a strong series outside its BBC One inspiration of the same name and diverging from its source material most naturally, the richly funny Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created unicorn continues to demonstrate it’s one of the best sitcoms from the past decade. In celebration of its 2023 return, Collider got a chance to watch the first three episodes made available for the press, but don’t worry — no spoilers are ahead.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Collider
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Your Honor season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston drama
Bryan Cranston returns with Your Honor season 2. Here is everything that you need to know about the crime drama, including when it premieres and who else stars.
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Collider
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
What Time Is ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ on Tonight? Contestant Lineup, How to Stream
Need something to watch after your own personal daily double of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on ABC? How about a round of Celebrity Jeopardy? Hosted by blossoming star Mayim Bialik, the series features celebrity contestants competing against each other for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Today’s episode is a showdown between Arrested Development standout Michael Cera (him?), Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey, and Zoe Chao, who you might recognize from Apple TV+’s entertaining murder mystery comedy The Afterparty. What time is Celebrity Jeopardy on tonight? How can you watch live? Here’s everything you need...
Collider
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Creators Explain How they Used Generational Conflict to Drive the Story
The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.
Collider
The Weird World of Celebrity Impersonators is Revealed in First ‘Seriously Red’ Trailer
Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Seriously Red, an upcoming dramatic comedy about the strange world of celebrity impersonators. The movie stars Krew Boylan (Primal, Wild Boys) as Red, a woman who dreams about becoming the greatest Dolly Parton impersonator of all time. The trailer introduces us to Red,...
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Collider
'Abbott Elementary': Lisa Ann Walter on Showing a Softer Side of Melissa
Lisa Ann Walter has spoken about her character’s vulnerability in the Season 2 mid-season return of Abbott Elementary. The actress, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, has revealed viewers will see a new side to her character, whilst also hinting at what is to come in the rest of the season. In an interview with Deadline, Walter spoke about the “beautiful” connection her character was able to form with a student in the mid-season return of Abbott Elementary.
