Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Samson Elementary student return delayed after busted pipe flooding
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Elementary announced on social media on Wednesday that as they transition from cleanup to restoration after busted pipes flooded the school over Christmas weekend, they will be delaying a return for students until Friday, January 6. Students were originally planned to return on Thursday, however...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
Dothan contractor to begin resurfacing roads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin resurfacing roads on Thursday. MidSouth Paving will resurface Chapelwood Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road) and Hayne Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to the Cul-de-sac) starting Thursday, January 5 until Friday, January 6. Drivers should be mindful of crews working...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. ABC Academy - Closed. Bethlehem Child...
wtvy.com
Resurfacing on Chapelwood and Hayne Drives starting Thursday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Chapelwood Drive and Hayne Drive in Dothan will be undergoing a resurfacing project on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6. The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
wdhn.com
Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
wtvy.com
Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice. The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project. Drivers are...
Greenville Advocate
Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director
Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
wtvy.com
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
wtvy.com
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
wtvy.com
Beyond the Forecast: How we measure rainfall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rainfall is the most standard form of precipitation. We experience rain all year round in our tropical environment. We also experience our fair share of extreme rainfall when hurricanes or severe weather events move through and we see a major increase in rainfall in a short amount of time. This is where we get into flooding issues.
wdhn.com
Enterprise teenager missing according to police
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager. EPD said that 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen on January 2nd, leaving Henderson Park in a 2008 red Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of HNZ3021. She was...
wtvy.com
Renovations teeing off at Dothan Country Club
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- New year, new course at the Dothan Country Club. Construction heating up for the new holes coming for the courses. The Press Thornton Future Masters is being moved to the Robert Trent Jones golf trail out at Highland Oaks this year. A move the tournament had...
wdhn.com
Two Wiregrass towns are no longer considered urban, according to the Federal Census Bureau
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Two Wiregrass cities have lost their urban status after the latest Federal Census change. On December 2022, the United States Census Bureau reported they are redefining the term Urban Areas following the 2020 census. The criteria for urban and rural criteria are reviewed and revised every census.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Trains, Planes, and Automobiles
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss trains, planes, and automobiles. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Car hits pole on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A car sustained heavy damage after running off the road and hitting a commercial sign. According to officials on the scene, the car left the roadway before reaching the guardrail on the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle. The car drove through the grass lot of...
wtvy.com
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
Comments / 0