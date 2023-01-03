ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest murals restored in shared public, private effort

On a hot day in the summer of 2016, Central Avenue in River Forest was more alive than usual. Crowds of children gathered near the rectangular concrete slabs under the train tracks, not far from their homebase of The Little Bits Workshop, 411 Park Ave. Giant black and white photos...
RIVER FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Housing Forward opens emergency winter shelter

On Jan. 4, Housing Forward opened an emergency shelter in the former rectory of St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Parish. The temporary winter shelter could not have opened at a better time as winter’s cold temperatures threaten the lives and health of those without shelter. Housing Forward’s Executive Director...
OAK PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein

Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
OAK PARK, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire

The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
CICERO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Expect crepes, cocktails, and vintage flair at Crepas Culichi

For months, paper covered windows at 1101 Lake St. cultivated curiosity surrounding the impending arrival of Crepas Culichi. When sisters and co-owners, Yency and Estefany Garcia, pulled the paper down to reveal the glittering interior, interest in the downtown Oak Park newcomer exploded. The sisters have grown used to people peering in the windows, taking pictures and popping in to say how excited they are for the French-Mexican eatery to open.
OAK PARK, IL
luxury-houses.net

Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL

The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
PALOS PARK, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates

WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
HAMMOND, IN
oakpark.com

Discovering barrel aged brews at One Lake

No matter if you order a pint of Oscar Milde, Austin Lager, or Lando, attention to detail and respect for ingredients are at the heart of every beer brewed and served at One Lake Brewing, 1 Lake St., Oak Park. But January is the ideal time to settle in with a friend to experience the evolution of One Lake’s imperial stout — Been Czar, Done That.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital

Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chicago man who was shot near an Oak Park laundromat on the night of Dec. 26. Police believe the man was the victim of a “targeted shooting.”. “Targeted means the offender was seeking out a particular person,” Police Chief...
OAK PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy