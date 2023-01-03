Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Chicago stimulus program giving one-time $500 payments to eligible residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
oakpark.com
River Forest murals restored in shared public, private effort
On a hot day in the summer of 2016, Central Avenue in River Forest was more alive than usual. Crowds of children gathered near the rectangular concrete slabs under the train tracks, not far from their homebase of The Little Bits Workshop, 411 Park Ave. Giant black and white photos...
oakpark.com
Housing Forward opens emergency winter shelter
On Jan. 4, Housing Forward opened an emergency shelter in the former rectory of St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Parish. The temporary winter shelter could not have opened at a better time as winter’s cold temperatures threaten the lives and health of those without shelter. Housing Forward’s Executive Director...
vfpress.news
Wild Fork, The West Suburbs’ New Palace Of Protein
Inside Wild Fork on the corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park. | David Hammond. Tuesday, January 3, 2022 || By David Hammond || @maywoodnews. Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in “Moscow on the Hudson.” Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
vfpress.news
Nearly Century-Old Bellwood Pink House To Be Demolished To Make Way For New Housing
The pink house at 3403 Monroe St. in Bellwood is nearly 100 years old, according to property records. Soon, the village will demolish the structure to make way for new housing. | File. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. It’s one of the oddest houses in...
Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says
According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.
oakpark.com
West Sub’s new owner
Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
oakpark.com
Expect crepes, cocktails, and vintage flair at Crepas Culichi
For months, paper covered windows at 1101 Lake St. cultivated curiosity surrounding the impending arrival of Crepas Culichi. When sisters and co-owners, Yency and Estefany Garcia, pulled the paper down to reveal the glittering interior, interest in the downtown Oak Park newcomer exploded. The sisters have grown used to people peering in the windows, taking pictures and popping in to say how excited they are for the French-Mexican eatery to open.
luxury-houses.net
Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL
The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
oakpark.com
Discovering barrel aged brews at One Lake
No matter if you order a pint of Oscar Milde, Austin Lager, or Lando, attention to detail and respect for ingredients are at the heart of every beer brewed and served at One Lake Brewing, 1 Lake St., Oak Park. But January is the ideal time to settle in with a friend to experience the evolution of One Lake’s imperial stout — Been Czar, Done That.
cwbchicago.com
Updated: Carjacker killed when victim accelerates, slams into L track support beam in the Loop, police say
Chicago — A carjacker was killed in the Loop on Thursday evening when the victim fought back, accelerated her car, and slammed into a beam that supports the L tracks, Chicago police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the deceased man as 18-year-old Elijah Treadwell of Uptown.
Longtime Residents In Gentrifying Areas Battle Huge Property Tax Increases: ‘We Don’t Want To Leave’
CHICAGO — Husband and wife Claudia Galeno-Sanchez and Leone Jose Bicchieri have weathered property tax hikes every year, reducing their bills with appeals, since buying their Pilsen home in 2016. But that streak ended in 2022. The couple is stuck paying a bill that went up 24.5 percent. The...
Fulla Bologna Opening Fourth Location in Rogers Park
The restaurant will move into the former home of Bacci Pizza
oakpark.com
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chicago man who was shot near an Oak Park laundromat on the night of Dec. 26. Police believe the man was the victim of a “targeted shooting.”. “Targeted means the offender was seeking out a particular person,” Police Chief...
Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor thanks to kayaker
"The bird looked really miserable. I mean, it was wet, bedraggled. When I got there, it didn't move at all."
Comments / 0