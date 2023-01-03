Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Would Like Allie And Josh To 'Eventually Be Together' - Exclusive
There are a lot of mysteries solved on "CSI: Vegas," from why a cargo plane landed with everyone dead inside to who was behind a mysterious bigfoot-like footprint at a crime scene. But one brainteaser fans don't have an answer to yet is "Will they or won't they?" when it comes to on-screen partners Allie and Josh.
Collider
What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of 1923.1923 has been a show that is calm until... well, it isn't. In the first two episodes of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series, we've seen divided the Dutton family is. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has been in Africa thus far, and it has left the series incredibly divided, which isn't a bad thing, but it makes for two very separate shows. After Spencer and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) are trapped in a tree because of a roving lion pride, Alex makes a comment that Spencer needs a new "job," but it hadn't seemed as though he would be returning to Montana so suddenly.
ComicBook
Willow Star Talks Studying Val Kilmer's Movie Performance
The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
Show creator says Wednesday and Enid's relationship could become romantic
The creators of Netflix's Wednesday have responded to speculation over whether Wednesday and Enid may become more than just friends. Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton took Netflix so by storm that it's on track to becoming the most watched English-language series in the streaming platform's history. From lead actor Jenna...
‘Today’ Hosts Appalled When ‘White Lotus’ Actress Haley Lu Richardson Started Twerking On Live TV
The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson, who stars as Portia in the hit HBO series, appeared on Today this week and got quite the reaction from hosts during her introduction. “Up next is Haley Lu Richardson,” the hosts said during her lead-in as the 27-year-old began twerking on camera during the live broadcast. “What are you doing?!” the hosts said, shocked. “Oops,” said Haley, before resuming her antics. “It’s a morning show!” one of the hosts exclaimed. “I mean, yeah, come on!” said another. You can watch the clip below. i love how haley lu richardson let the intrusive thoughts win and started twerking...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
William Okuwah Garrett Dies: ‘Hollywood Shuffle’ Editor & Music Video Director Was 73
William Okuwah Garrett, film editor on Hollywood Shuffle and director of music videos during the “Black Pack” era of the early ’90s, has died. He was 73. His wife, producer-director Marlene McCurtis, told Deadline that Garrett died December 9 of complications related to kidney disease. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hollywood Shuffle, the 1987 satire co-written, produced and directed by and starring Robert Townsend, was a comedic poke in the eye of Hollywood for its stereotyping of Black actors. With a budget of $100,000, the pic opened to critical acclaim and pulled in $5.2 million at the box...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Collider
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Harry & Meghan Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Wednesday No. 1 Again
Wednesday once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the docuseries Harry & Meghan made its chart debut at No. 3. For the week of Dec. 5, Netflix’s Wednesday amassed another 3.3 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Firefly Lane with nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 19 total episodes. With an audience that is described as similar to The Crown‘s, “though slightly younger and more female driven,” Netflix’s Harry & Meghan landed at No. 3 with nearly 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its three episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (600 million minutes/30...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10
Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed. A...
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Final Season in First Post-Goldbergs Role
Jeff Garlin has got himself a new gig: playing a “sweet man” on Never Have I Ever‘s upcoming fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The role is Garlin’s first since leaving ABC’s The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior. His character, Murray, was killed off-screen in between seasons; the death was referenced in the Season 10 premiere. Garlin remains a member of the cast of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was renewed for Season 12 in August. On Never Have I Ever, Garlin will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich” and...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Midseason Premiere: Lisa Ann Walter On Melissa’s Vulnerability During The Read-A-Thon & The ‘Romantic Moves’ In Store For Season 2
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains plot details for Season 2 Episode 11 of Abbott Elementary on ABC. There’s a bit of healthy competition between the second grade teachers during the midseason premiere of Abbott Elementary on Wednesday. Janine [Quinta Brunson] and Melissa [Lisa Ann Walter] are going head-to-head to see which of their classes can read the most books during their annual read-a-thon. Janine is still desperate to prove herself as a newer teacher, but reigning read-a-thon champ Melissa isn’t going down without a fight. But Melissa encounters a bump in the road when she discovers one of her students might be...
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Comments / 0