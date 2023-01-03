Read full article on original website
Benoit Blanc's Partners Are What Make the 'Knives Out' Movies so Great
Rian Johnson's Knives Out and its new sequel, Glass Onion, have both breathed new life into the mystery genre. The films manage to capture the feel of a classic Agatha Christie detective story while maintaining their own modern flair. Our detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his eccentric yet empathetic approach to mystery-solving play a big part in this. He’s brilliant, yes, but he also gets invested in his cases on a more personal level which in turn helps us to empathize with him and the case at large. But Blanc is only part of the equation, it’s the characters that become his partners-in-crime-solving that are the true magic in these films. Blanc is our detective, but he’s not our main character. At least not in the sense that he provides resolution, he simply illuminates it.
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
‘Strange World’ Creators Explain How they Used Generational Conflict to Drive the Story
The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Daenerys Targaryen and 9 'Game of Thrones' Characters Who Had Dissapointing Endings
Releasing on HBO in 2011, Game of Thrones dominated popular culture in the 2010s. Based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, the series followed a complex web of political intrigue and strange magic as noble families vied for power and dominance in an unforgiving world. This cut-throat setting resulted in a number of memorable and well-written characters.
What Does “M3GAN” Stand For?
As soon as we saw the name M3GAN for the first time, we knew producer James Wan was about to unleash some new technological terrors on theaters. Replacing an “E” with a “3” is classic internet language, and everyone who used a computer through the early 2000s played around creating codenames that mixed letters and numbers. We were right on the spot, as M3GAN tells the story of a cybernetic doll (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) that evolves beyond her safety protocols and turns into a dangerous killing machine. While the movie is great, the origin of M3GAN’s curious name is explained in a blink-and-you-might-miss moment. So, now that M3GAN is about to hit theaters, let’s discuss what that name stands for and why the doll’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), decided to name her like this.
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Why Are We Scared of Dolls?
We all have things in horror movies that scare us. For some it’s a killer wearing a mask. For others, it’s clowns. Some might say it's creepy kids or creatures or demons that keep them up at night. What we can all probably agree on though, is that few things are scarier in a movie than dolls. They always have been, but why is that?
Ana de Armas Says 'Ballerina' Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves Are On "Another Level"
Ballets and vicious action scenes are not a mix many would go for when mapping out an action-packed movie. However, the criminal underworld wherein the John Wick films have called home is anything but straightforward. As part of the move to expand the franchise, a spinoff of the films, Ballerina, is coming at some point in the future. The project is set to be led by Ana de Armas and the actress has recently spoken about the exertions the filming of the film alongside franchise star, Keanu Reeves has had on her.
First 'Renfield' Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage's Dracula Making Life a Living Hell
Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.
'1899's Surprise Cancellation Throws Even More Shade at Netflix's Viewership Metrics
Last November, Netflix released the first season of 1899, a mind-breaking sci-fi mystery coming from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the fan-favorite German series Dark. While the first season of 1899 had its hiccups regarding character development, the show was nevertheless one of the best releases of 2022, pleasing both critics and fans. The show’s first season also shatters expectations with a cliffhanger that reveals the potential of Friese and bo Odar’s plans for a three-season story. And judging by the fact that 1899 remained at the second position of Netflix’s most-viewed English series for three weeks straight after its release, losing only to Wednesday, we all felt confident Friese and bo Odar would be able to finish their intriguing tale of technology and human morality.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Announce Part of Their DCU Plan This Month
Co-head of DC Studios James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he’ll reveal part of the 10-year plan to unify every DC production into a single cohesive narrative this month. Gunn and Peter Safran were given the keys to the DC kingdom last October and have been working on a long-term plan that involves films, TV shows, animated productions, and even video games.
'Kaleidoscope' Review: Giancarlo Esposito Can't Save Netflix's Latest Experiment
There is a lot of promise in Eric Garcia’s Kaleidoscope, a heist miniseries that is the latest release from Netflix to try to allow for some form of viewer interaction to its experience. No, it isn’t quite like 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was built as being a choose-your-own-adventure story with branching storylines whereas this has outcomes that remain fixed. Still, there are plenty of variations to the experience in how you chose to watch it. This is because the series bills itself as being watchable in any order, a pledge that is largely true even as there are a whole host of ways that would be bizarre to do so.
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of 1923.1923 has been a show that is calm until... well, it isn't. In the first two episodes of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series, we've seen divided the Dutton family is. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has been in Africa thus far, and it has left the series incredibly divided, which isn't a bad thing, but it makes for two very separate shows. After Spencer and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) are trapped in a tree because of a roving lion pride, Alex makes a comment that Spencer needs a new "job," but it hadn't seemed as though he would be returning to Montana so suddenly.
More Gothic Movies To Watch Like 'The Invitation'
The Invitation, directed by Jessica M. Thompson, is a modern-day gothic horror film that was released in late 2022. After her mother dies, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) decides that she wants to know the rest of her family and purchases a DNA testing kit. To her surprise, she finds a long-lost cousin in England who meets up with her and invites her to the English countryside to attend a wedding and meet the rest of the family members. When there, Evie meets Walter (Thomas Doherty), and what starts as a lavish fairytale romance quickly turns dark and twisted while uncovering her family history and true reasoning for her being invited to the wedding.
'Foundation' Season 2 Trailer: Holy War Arrives This Summer
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer and release window for Season 2 of Foundation, its epic sci-fi adaptation of Isaac Asimov's literary work. The story follows a group of renegades who challenge the Galactic Empire to prevent the destruction of humanity. Season 1 of Foundation follows the psychohistorian Hari...
