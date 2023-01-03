Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
theevreport.com
onsemi Silicon Carbide Power Module Selected for Hyundai High Performance EVs
PHOENIX – onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model. The electric vehicle (EV) accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reaches top speed at 161 mph. Within the traction inverter of a high-performance EV, the EliteSiC power module enables high-efficiency power conversion from the DC 800 V of the battery to the AC drive for the rear axle. onsemi continues to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation (HMC/KIA) to use the EliteSiC technology for the upcoming high-performance EVs based on HMC/KIA’s Electric – Global Module Platform (E-GMP).
theevreport.com
Sony Honda Unveil AFEELA EV Prototype at CES
Las Vegas – Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) announced its new brand, “AFEELA,” and unveiled an EV prototype as a new type of mobility at CES 2023. Before the public unveiling, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno took the stage at a press conference held on Wednesday, January 4 (local time).
MotorAuthority
VW ID.7 electric sedan prototype presented ahead of 2023 CES
Volkswagen late on Tuesday presented the next salvo in its EV onslaught in the form of the ID.7, a mid-size sedan that will fill in for the Passat in the U.S. VW has only shown a camouflaged prototype, though the automaker has also provided a look at the interior. The prototype is due to make an appearance at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, which runs Jan. 5-8, and will appear without the camo gear in the second quarter of 2023.
theevreport.com
Lightning eMotors Launches Online Fleet Planner, Virtual Fleet Configuration Tool
Fleet managers input key fleet characteristics to receive operating cost analysis, carbon reduction information, and vehicle recommendations based on over 3 million miles of real-world data. LOVELAND, Colo. – Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today the release of...
insideevs.com
Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator Previews Brand's First EV
If you were expecting Chrysler to rehash the Airflow Concept for CES 2023, you are in for a surprise. No, we still don't get to see what Chrysler's first EV will look like – at least on the outside. But we do get a glimpse at the automaker's future...
theevreport.com
EVgo and Amazon Partner to Enable EV Drivers to Locate and Pay for Charging with Alexa
EVgo is Amazon’s first charging network partner for its voice-initiated charging and payment experience. LOS ANGELES – EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a partnership with Amazon to support an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience. This collaboration will allow drivers to ask Alexa to help them find and navigate nearby EV charging stations and initiate and pay for charging sessions at EVgo stations seamlessly. The companies plan to roll out the in-vehicle functionality to Alexa-enabled vehicles and automotive accessories like Echo Auto later this year.
The Tech Industry Plots Its Comeback After a Hellish 2022—Starting With CES
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The tech industry’s troubles of 2022 have done little to dampen the bubbly enthusiasm at the vast annual trade show known as CES, long known for its trade-show-meets-tent-revival vibe.The show, which opened Thursday in Las Vegas and is expected to draw around 100,000 industry participants from around the world, is on the rebound after being forced to switch to a remote gathering in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic and operating in a hybrid format last year. Already the show is seeing a much bigger swell in activity and crowds compared to last year, when CES saw less than...
theevreport.com
New ABB E-mobility home charging solution helps drivers realize their sustainable mobility goals
ABB E-mobility announces new residential AC charging solution Terra Home at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Zurich, Switzerland – ABB E-mobility has unveiled its new Terra Home charging solution at CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event in Las Vegas. Set to go on sale later this...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins The Car Connection Best Electric Car To Buy 2023 Award
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 won The Car Connection Best Electric Car To Buy 2023 Award today. The Car Connection rates vehicles on a 10-point scale based on style, performance, comfort and quality, safety, features, and fuel economy/electrification. The awards are the culmination of a year-long process of expert vehicle evaluation and testing on new or completely redesigned models based on what's most important for car shoppers.
theevreport.com
Lexus shares its vision of an electric future In new marketing campaign
PLANO, Texas — What will define the electrified future? Lexus believes the future of electric vehicles will be versatile, anticipatory, and centered on elevating the consumer’s driving and ownership experience. A new marketing campaign called “Lexus Electrified,” shows how people are the inspiration behind the versatility of the Lexus electrified line of vehicles. The broadcast spot, “Like Attracts Like,” debuts today.
theevreport.com
Foxconn Partners With NVIDIA to Build Automated Electric Vehicles
Foxconn to Manufacture NVIDIA DRIVE Orin Computers for Global Automotive Market, Integrate NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Sensor Architecture for EV Fleets. Las Vegas —NVIDIA and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest technology manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms. As part of...
Autoblog
Italdesign unveils Climb-E autonomous capsule transport at CES
Italdesign is best known for creating quite a few of the world’s most striking car designs, including the Nissan GT-R50, Toyota Aristo/Lexus GS of the early 1990s, the BMW M1 concept car, and even the Bugatti 18/3 Chiron concept from the late '90s. Since then, the company’s efforts have expanded to include other industries, including urban mobility. Italdesign is at CES 2023, where it unveiled the new Climb-E, an autonomous capsule vehicle with room for four passengers.
theevreport.com
EverCharge Launches First Single-Family Home Charging Solution at CES® 2023
PALO ALTO, Calif. – EverCharge, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging devices and management systems, announced that COVE, its first single-family home charging solution, will launch at the world’s most influential tech event – CES 2023. COVE will be a highlight of the parent company, SK’s, 13,000-square-foot interactive booth (#16955) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
theevreport.com
Piedmont Lithium Amends Agreement With Tesla
BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium, a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced that it has amended its agreement with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) to supply the U.S. automaker with spodumene concentrate (“SC6”) from North American Lithium (“NAL”).
theevreport.com
Volvo EX90 Makes North American Debut at CES
Las Vegas, N.V. – Today, the new Volvo EX90 was shown for the first time in North America at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there to highlight the tech collaborations that make the Volvo EX90 its smartest vehicle yet. The Volvo EX90 represents a new era for safety for the company.
theevreport.com
Autel Energy Showcases Vision to Power the Planet, Electrified Bronco at CES
LAS VEGAS – Converting classic cars into electric vehicles promises to be a huge market. EV charging manufacturer Autel Energy has taken notice and is showcasing an electrified classic 1969 Ford Bronco in its booth at CES. CES showgoers can see the eye-catching $350,000 all-electric classic Ford Bronco restoration...
theevreport.com
XPENG Delivers 11,292 vehicles in December 2022
GUANGZHOU, China – XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced its vehicle delivery results for December 2022 and the fourth quarter 2022. XPENG delivered 11,292 Smart EVs to customers in December 2022, representing a 94% increase over November 2022. In December, the...
Comments / 0