Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Country + Americana Artists With January Birthdays
It's always exciting to see who will give birth to the first baby of the new year: Will the baby be born at midnight on Jan. 1, or will it be a few minutes after? Will its "Happy Birthday" song be sung along with "Auld Lang Syne"? Several country artists were born in January -- but are any of them New Year's babies?
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
NME
Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023
2022 was a positively enormous year for new Australian music, with hotly awaited follow-ups from acts like Gang Of Youths, Julia Jacklin, Midnight Oil, Sampa The Great, Camp Cope and Flume – not to mention the five (FIVE!) albums that King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard dropped – coupled with stellar debuts from King Stingray, Body Type, Mallrat, Jaguar Jonze, Romero and oh so many more.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Johnny Cash Wrote a Letter Telling a Magazine to ‘Shut Up’ About Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash was an early fan of Bob Dylan and wrote him a letter to do so. He also wrote to a magazine that had criticized Dylan.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Top 10 Deana Carter Songs
Born January 4, 1966, Deana Carter rose to stardom in 1996 with the release of her acclaimed debut record Did I Shave My Legs for This? The Nashville, Tenn. native first got her foot in the door when her demo tape caught the ear of country legend Willie Nelson, who then invited the then unknown singer-songwriter to be a part of the 1994 Farm Aid concert lineup. A record deal soon followed, and the first song from Did I Shave My Legs for This? was "Strawberry Wine," a No. 1 hit that has become a modern country classic.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023
As we look back at 45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023, you'll notice the list includes some of rock music's greatest achievements of the '70s. For starters, guitar players around the world had their axis permanently shifted in 1978 with the arrival of Van Halen’s debut album and a new guitar hero to worship. It was only one of many highlights among many other vital records released that year.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
