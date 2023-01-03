The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Marengo County in southwestern Alabama... Northern Perry County in central Alabama... Southern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until noon CST. * At 1115 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jefferson, or near Demopolis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Demopolis, Marion, Greensboro, Jefferson, Newbern, Faunsdale, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Duffys Bend, Arcola, Heiberger, Chickasaw State Park, Judson College, Old Spring Hill, Morgan Springs, Gallion, Folsom, Wateroak, Laneville and Cedarville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

MARENGO COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO