Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Greene, Pickens, Sumter Co. Until 8:30 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southern Pickens County in west central Alabama…. Northwestern Greene County in west central Alabama…. Northwestern Sumter County in west central Alabama…. * Until 830 PM CST. * At 729 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panola, or 14. miles...
Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Perry Co. Until 2:45 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Dallas County in south central Alabama…. * At 138 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paul M Grist. State Park, or 9 miles north of Valley Grande, moving east at 50. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny...
Only One Tornado Watch Remains in Effect for Portions of Central Alabama Until 11 am
NWS Birmingham has allowed the Tornado Watch until 4 am for Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, & Talladega counties in Central Alabama to expire. The threat of severe weather has come to an end for this event. NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 11 am for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay,...
EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery Co. Until 3:30 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Southeastern Coosa County in east central Alabama…. * Until 330 AM CST. * At 231 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from near...
Areal Flood Advisory for Portions of Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby Co. Until 2 am
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN…Until 200 AM CST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
The First Tornado Watch Cancelled; Second Tornado Watch Continues Until 8 pm
The Tornado Watch that was set to expire at 5 pm for Autauga, Dallas, and Lowndes counties in Central Alabama has been cancelled as the severe weather threat has ended for now. However, we are expecting another round of strong to severe storms later tonight and overnight. NWS Birmingham continues...
Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Marengo, Perry and Hale Counties Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Marengo County in southwestern Alabama... Northern Perry County in central Alabama... Southern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until noon CST. * At 1115 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jefferson, or near Demopolis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Demopolis, Marion, Greensboro, Jefferson, Newbern, Faunsdale, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Duffys Bend, Arcola, Heiberger, Chickasaw State Park, Judson College, Old Spring Hill, Morgan Springs, Gallion, Folsom, Wateroak, Laneville and Cedarville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County
Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County
A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Tornado spotted near Uniontown; Perry County under tornado warning
Perry County is under a tornado warning until 12:45 p.m. A tornado was spotted near Heiberger and Marion moving Northeast at 35 mph, according to the Perry County EMA. "IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA TAKE SHELTER NOW!" according to Perry County EMA. Update: The warning ended and is back...
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire
A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
