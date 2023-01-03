ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery Co. Until 3:30 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Southeastern Coosa County in east central Alabama…. * Until 330 AM CST. * At 231 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from near...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Marengo, Perry and Hale Counties Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Marengo County in southwestern Alabama... Northern Perry County in central Alabama... Southern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until noon CST. * At 1115 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jefferson, or near Demopolis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Demopolis, Marion, Greensboro, Jefferson, Newbern, Faunsdale, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Duffys Bend, Arcola, Heiberger, Chickasaw State Park, Judson College, Old Spring Hill, Morgan Springs, Gallion, Folsom, Wateroak, Laneville and Cedarville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County

Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County

A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
BESSEMER, AL
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Selma man dies in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

