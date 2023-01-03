ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Family Statement On Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAL6D_0k23e5ua00
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

A horrific scene went down last night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was unresponsive after what seemed to be a routine football play. The game was ultimately suspended. There’s no new date to finish the game at the moment.

We are keeping Hamlin in our prayers after it was reported that the 24-year-old is in “critical condition”. He was taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow for 13 yards and appeared to have his helmet hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin was initially able to get on his feet, but then fell to the ground and required medical attention. After he was given CPR, he was driven away in an ambulance, where he was reportedly accompanied by his family.

Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

See the complete statement below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0k23e5ua00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest

People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest

WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aaron Rodgers 'shook up' by Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Rodgers made the comments Tuesday, Jan. 3 on the Pat McAfee Show. The Packers QB said he wasn't watching the game Monday night...
GREEN BAY, WI
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy