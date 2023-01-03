ADAMS, Mass. — The town is in the process of filing injunctions against two businesses that have not completed its licensing process. The Board of Selectmen met on Wednesday to review a few final licenses, ultimately voting unanimously to begin the injunction process for Mount Royal Inn and McDonalds. The board is still waiting on a final inspection for Mount Royal Inn, which it discussed extensively at its last meeting and are also waiting on renewal paperwork and payment of taxes from McDonald's.

