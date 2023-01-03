Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Health Board, Physical Therapy Office at Odds Over Masks
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — After hearing several complaints about the facility last year, the Board of Health still has problems with mask compliance at Greylock Physical Therapy. Board Chair Lawrence Spatz said staff in the facility are still not wearing masks, as required by the state Department of Public Health's...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Filing Injunctions Against Two Businesses for Incomplete License Work
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is in the process of filing injunctions against two businesses that have not completed its licensing process. The Board of Selectmen met on Wednesday to review a few final licenses, ultimately voting unanimously to begin the injunction process for Mount Royal Inn and McDonalds. The board is still waiting on a final inspection for Mount Royal Inn, which it discussed extensively at its last meeting and are also waiting on renewal paperwork and payment of taxes from McDonald's.
iBerkshires.com
New Year, Some New Leadership for Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2023 will bring some new and familiar leadership to Berkshire County and beyond as a new term begins. The county will see a new district attorney, an incumbent sheriff, returning state representatives, and a new representative in the Senate. This is all under the leadership of a new administration led — beginning Thursday — by Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams First Friday Theme: Fresh Start With Wellness Activities
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Community members and residents are invited to join the North Adams Chamber of Commerce for a Fresh Start around Downtown for North Adams' monthly First Fridays. According to a press release, The Jan. 6, 2023, First Friday theme is Fresh Start – a time for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish Chimney Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire on Blythewood Drive at 4:23 am Monday morning. On arrival, firefighters found the large log cabin-style home with smoke around the fireplace. The fire appeared to be contained in the chimney. After using chimney fire strategy tactics, firefighters determined that...
iBerkshires.com
School Committee Member Vallieres Resigns in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Committee is down one member as Joshua Vallieres has resigned effective immediately. The School Committee accepted his resignation on Tuesday with regrets, with member Tara Jacobs voting no "just because I'll miss him." "Just my thanks to Josh for his service, and he...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Leadership Academy Applications Open
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA's Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators seeking administrator licensure, will host a series of information sessions between January and March for prospective students. Applications will be accepted through April 15 and information sessions are scheduled in person and remotely this winter. The 12-month...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Police Make Drug Arrest on Howland Ave.
ADAMS, Mass. — Early morning on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Adams Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Howland Ave. and made an arrest after finding over 40 grams of cocaine and over 100 bags of heroin. Police made the stop for defective equipment, according to a statement the department...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls, Boys Top Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Monument Mountain swim team showed its spirit, the Pittsfield Generals showed improvement, and the Spartans came out with a pair of wins at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday. Zoe Holmes won a pair of events, and the Monument Mountain girls earned a key...
iBerkshires.com
Adams, Great Barrington Receive Water Project Loan Forgiveness Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams received $1,188,354 in loan forgiveness and Great Barrington Received $486,968 in loan forgiveness. Both towns are making upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (Trust) Board of Trustees, announced on Dec.14, 2022, that more than...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Finance Committee Hopes to be More Involved This Year
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Finance Committee hopes to be more involved earlier in the budget process this year. The committee has already sent out letters to department heads about returning budgets by Feb. 15. Committee Chair Jodi-Lee Szczepaniak-Locke said she hopes to reduce the budget as much as possible.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Comment to Dravis Article on 2022 Year in Williamstown
I just posted the following as a comment to Mr. Dravis' article on 2022 in Williamstown. Many in Williamstown rely on Mr. Dravis' reporting as their primary source of local news. With that influence comes responsibility. Below are some quotes from Mr. Dravis' article. They are assertions. If Mr. Dravis...
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Warmer Temperatures This Week With Ice, Flurries in Store
Expect some rain this week with the warmer temperatures. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 44, expect temperatures in the mid-50s with light rain throughout the day. As things cool down into the 40s Thursday, the rain will turn into a wintery mix. Accuweather predicts snow at some points throughout the day. There...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Eagles Past Mount Greylock
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Jason Peck and Sean Warren scored 18 points apiece, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday exploded for 32 points in the third quarter of a 68-57 win over Mount Greylock. The Mounties led, 33-23, at half-time. But in the third, Warren hit three of...
iBerkshires.com
'Quickness, Depth' from Pope Francis Too Much for Lee
LEE, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 62-22 win over Lee. “Their quickness and depth was too much to overcome,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “They also passed the ball very well, making us work on defense. Credit to them. They are a good team. I’m proud of the effort from my kid. They competed the whole game.”
